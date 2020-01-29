Syracuse University men’s basketball players and coach Jim Boeheim are among the millions grieving while paying their respects to NBA legend Kobe Bryant since his tragic death Sunday.
Boeheim worked with Bryant as an assistant coach for Team USA men’s basketball in the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games — securing a pair of gold medals each time Bryant donned the red, white and blue — while Orange players like Elijah Hughes and Buddy Boeheim are part of a generation of players who were inspired by the Los Angeles Lakers icon.
Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, along with seven others were victims of a fatal helicopter crash Sunday in California en route to a girls basketball tournament where the 41-year-old Bryant was to coach his daughter’s team.
“It’s been a tough two days,” Boeheim said on a video message posted to the SU Athletics social media platforms earlier this week. “Kobe Bryant was obviously an all-time basketball player but when you come in contact with a guy like I did with Kobe in two different Olympics, to see his fierce determination and desire, I’ve never seen anything quite like it. All players are motivated, all great players have a high degree of skill and motivation, but Kobe took it to another level.”
Boeheim continued: “He’s going to be missed not only for what he did on the court but what he would do. He was one of those exceptional people that would go on and have an even bigger life after basketball. He will be missed.”
Boeheim also spoke highly of Bryant’s leadership and overall presence on the Olympics squad during an appearance on the Andy Katz podcast earlier this week, crediting Bryant with “setting the tone,” for the successful gold-medal pursuit in 2008.
Boeheim joined the Team USA basketball staff in 2006 under head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who will lead his No. 8/9-ranked Duke Blue Devils (17-3 overall, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) into the Carrier Dome on Saturday for an 8 p.m. matchup against the Orange (13-8, 6-4) to be televised on ESPN.
“Kobe impressed me more than any player I’ve ever worked with, with his unbelievable determination to be the best every day,” Boeheim said on the podcast.
The 44th-year SU coach also took to Twitter on the day of the tragedy to express his condolences.
“Kobe Bryant was not only one of the greatest basketball players ever, he was also the hardest working player I’ve ever been around,” Boeheim tweeted. “I was so fortunate to have known him and coached him with Team USA. Our thoughts and our prayers are with his wife, Vanessa, and the Bryant family.”
SU’s two leading scorers, sophomore guard Buddy Boeheim and forward Elijah Hughes, are longtime Bryant admirers and each has worn his signature Nike brand shoes throughout the season.
The rest of SU’s five starters — Joe Girard III, Marek Dolezaj and Bourama Sidibe — also wore the signature Kobe sneakers in tribute during Tuesday’s 71-70 ACC loss at Clemson, which was SU’s first game since the tragedy occurred.
“Ever since I started playing basketball the only shoes I would wear were Kobe’s,” Buddy Boeheim posted to his Twitter account. “Thank you not only for your greatness, but your work ethic, it’s what inspires me most every day. RIP Mamba.”
Elijah Hughes also tweeted a message regarding Bryant. “Rest in peace Kobe, thank you for everything! You helped inspire a young kid from Beacon to pick up a basketball.”
SU junior reserve guard Howard Washington, who also wore Kobe’s signature shoes during his appearance off the bench Tuesday, posted to social media: “Thank you Kobe. You meant something in this world. Leader. Competitor. Legend. -RIPKobe.”
STREAK BUSTED
The Orange’s five-game ACC win streak ended Tuesday with a 71-70 setback at Clemson. The recent surge matched SU’s longest conference win streak in three seasons since claiming five straight between Jan. 24-Feb. 7 in 2017.
SU has posted only one conference streak top that mark since joining the ACC, winning 12 straight to open its inaugural ACC slate in the 2013-14 season. The Orange topped the national Top 25 rankings by the end of that successful stretch.
ORANGE PACING LEADERBOARDS
Elijah Hughes entered Wednesday’s games as the ACC leader in scoring average at 19.3 points per game, while teammate Buddy Boeheim leads the conference in total 3-pointers (75).
That duo also ranks third in the country for combined 3-pointers (134) and is chasing IUPUI’s pairing of Jaylen Minnett and Marcus Burk (139) for the top spot.
SU freshman Joe Girard III ranks second in the nation with a free-throw percentage of .945. The Glens Falls product, who has connected on 52 of his 55 foul shots, trails Wofford senior Nathan Hoover (62-for-65, .954) for the No. 1 ranking.
PACKED, STRIPED DOME
SU and Duke established the NCAA on-campus attendance record for a college basketball game last year when 35,642 fans attended to watch the Blue Devils beat the Orange in the Carrier Dome.
That bested the previous record of 35,446, which was also set between the two teams when they squared off on Saturday night games in 2014 and 2015 at the Dome.
SU has yet to announce if Saturday’s matchup, which is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. and air on ESPN, is officially sold out.
The game is one of three in the “Stripe the Dome,” promotion where fans are encouraged to wear clothing that would help the crowd recreate the stripe on the side of the SU uniforms when seen from an aerial view. Fans seated in sections 101-106 are asked to wear white shirts, fans in sections 107-110 and 123-125 should wear orange, while those seated in sections 111-116 and 313-319 are encouraged to wear blue.
