The basketball world from Syracuse University to Georgetown and beyond is mourning the loss of the legendary Louis Orr after he passed Thursday at age 64 following a cancer battle.

Orr played for the SU men’s basketball team from 1976-80 as a member of Jim Boeheim’s first recruiting class as head coach. He famously paired with Roosevelt Bouie to form the iconic “Louie and Bouie Show,” which led the Orange to four straight NCAA Tournaments and a record of 100-18 during their tenure.

