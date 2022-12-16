The basketball world from Syracuse University to Georgetown and beyond is mourning the loss of the legendary Louis Orr after he passed Thursday at age 64 following a cancer battle.
Orr played for the SU men’s basketball team from 1976-80 as a member of Jim Boeheim’s first recruiting class as head coach. He famously paired with Roosevelt Bouie to form the iconic “Louie and Bouie Show,” which led the Orange to four straight NCAA Tournaments and a record of 100-18 during their tenure.
Orr is also a former SU assistant coach and was serving as a special assistant for the Georgetown Hoyas at the time of his passing. His death was first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports and confirmed through a family statement released by Georgetown Athletics.
“Louis Orr was the greatest man I’ve had the pleasure to know,” Boeheim expressed in a statement posted to social media Thursday afternoon.
“He came into my life as my first recruit, became a fantastic coach and colleague — but most importantly, he became a dear friend. I will treasure our years together. Sending my love to his family and our Orange family.”
Orr is a native of Cincinnati, who ranks 28th on the SU career scoring list (1,487 points) and 11th all-time in rebounds (881).
He was among the 25 players named to the SU All-Century Team unveiled in the 1999-2000 season. Orr garnered All-American status as a senior in 1980 and was named to the inaugural All-Big East team that season. Orr had his No. 55 SU jersey retired in 2015 alongside Bouie at the Dome.
“Louis was a genuine, kind, and caring person, in addition to being a great basketball player,” SU athletic director John Wildhack said in a statement provided by an SU representative. “He will be remembered for his humility and thoughtfulness. We are grateful for Louis having been a member of our Syracuse Athletics family as a player, coach, and friend.”
Orr returned to SU to work as an assistant coach under Boeheim from 1996-2000.
Former SU point guard Jason Hart and current assistant coach Allen Griffin, who both played during Orr’s tenure, were among the many to express their love for the former coach via social media.
“He was the college coach I wanted to be like,” Hart said. “Got me back in church at 19, when Bay was tripping, he stayed with us, never switching. He raised me to be respectful and honorable, they for sure don’t make them like you no more.”
Griffin, who played from 1997-2001 and has been a Boeheim assistant since 2017, posted: “Coach Orr! Thank you for seeing the talent in me and recruiting me to a place I love. You played an important role in changing the trajectory of my life.”
Orr was selected in the second round of the 1980 NBA Draft and played two seasons for the Indiana Pacers, claiming a spot on the All-Rookie Team in his debut campaign, before six years with the New York Knicks.
He first befriended Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing while they were teammates on the Knicks, and later joined his Hoyas coaching staff prior to the 2017 campaign. He was an assistant coach for the past five years before taking on the role of special assistant entering this season.
“I’ve lost a great friend, someone who has been in my life since I was 22 years old,” Ewing expressed on social media. “We developed a friendship and brotherhood. He was always someone I could talk to, we would talk about life, we would talk about basketball, we would talk about family. Louis Orr will be truly missed, and he will forever be part of this Hoya program.”
Orr started his coaching career as an assistant at Xavier then Providence before joining SU. He left to take his first head coach position at Siena College in 2000 for a year then took over at Seton Hall for five seasons and went to Bowling Green from 2007-14.
Prominent figures in basketball from coaches, players, administrators, media and fans all paid their respects to Orr throughout the day Thursday.
“So heartbroken with the news of Louis Orr’s passing,” Rick Pitino, the former SU assistant and longtime NBA and NCAA head coach stated on social media.
“My first Syracuse recruit and Knick player was as kind a person to play in the NBA — our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”
