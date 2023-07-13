SYRACUSE — Syracuse University completed the announcement of the nonconference portion of its 2023-24 basketball schedule by revealing it will face longtime rival Georgetown in Washington, D.C.

The Orange is scheduled to take on the Hoyas on Saturday, Dec. 9 at Capital One Arena. A start time has not been announced.

