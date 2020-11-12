The Syracuse University men’s basketball team will host Bryant Nov. 27 at the Carrier Dome to begin the upcoming season, confirming the long-rumored nonconference game on Thursday.
The first-time matchup is one of three confirmed nonleague outings on the SU schedule. Syracuse will play Dec. 8 at Rutgers in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and will host Buffalo Dec. 19 in the Dome.
The Orange will begin its 20-game Atlantic Coast Conference slate Dec. 12 at Boston College. NCAA rules allow for a maximum of 27 games per team this year, leaving a potential four nonleague additions to complete the SU schedule.
Syracuse is not yet permitted to sell game tickets due to state COVID-19 mandates.
