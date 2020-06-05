The Syracuse University men’s basketball team landed a verbal commitment from 2021 four-star wing Benny Williams on Thursday night, marking coach Jim Boeheim’s first official pledge for the 2021 class and the second major recruiting victory in as many days for the Orange.
Williams is a 6-foot-8 and 180-pound small forward from St. Andrews Episcopal School in Potomac, Md. He is the No. 47 player nationally in the 2021 class by the 247Sports composite ratings system, along with the No. 10 small forward and the top overall prospect from Maryland.
Williams chose SU over Georgetown, Maryland, and Seton Hall, among a dozen total Division I scholarship offers. He posted a two-minute video to his social media accounts to confirm his decision to join SU for the 2021-22 season.
“I am blessed to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Syracuse University,” Williams said at the conclusion of the video. “I am excited to play for coach Boeheim in front of the best fans in the country in the greatest arena in college basketball.”
Williams provides SU with a consensus top-60 player to start next year’s recruiting cycle and his commitment came a day after 2020 four-star center Frank Anselem announced his intentions to join SU for the upcoming campaign.
The Orange also secured a verbal commitment from 2022 five-star point guard Dior Johnson — rated as the nation’s fifth overall player in his class by 247Sports — during the past season to represent the program’s highest-rated verbal commit since Carmelo Anthony, who joined SU two decades prior to Johnson’s expected debut.
Williams made two official visits to the SU campus last season and recently conducted a Zoom meeting with the coaching staff before finalizing his decision. He also received offers from Florida, Miami (Fla.), Clemson, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, East Carolina, Stony Brook and Bryant.
“I picked them because of the relationship we built going back two years ago, especially (assistant coach Adrian Autry) and with coach Boeheim,” Williams told 247Sports of his decision. “I think I can come in and impact the program right away and hopefully lead them to a national championship.”
The Orange entered the 247Sports class rankings at No. 18 nationally for 2021 following Williams’ announcement, and entered Friday in the top spot for the 2022 class rankings due to the solo commitment of Johnson.
The SU 2020 class that includes four-star wing Kadary Richmond and three-star forward Woody Newton, along with Anselem, is rated No. 35 in the nation by the recruiting insider site’s class rankings.
The Orange finished 18-14 overall and 10-10 in the Atlantic Coast Conference last year to post its 50th straight season with a winning record — the nation’s longest active streak — and beat North Carolina in the second round of the ACC Tournament before the season was called off due to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.