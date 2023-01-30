SYRACUSE — Despite what coach Jim Boeheim described as easily their best game of the season, the Syracuse University men’s basketball team let another chance for a signature victory slip away.

Jayden Gardner scored inside with 33 seconds left to help the No. 4/6-ranked Virginia Cavaliers outlast the Orange for the 67-62 Atlantic Coast Conference victory on Tuesday night with a crowd of 19,272 on hand in the JMA Wireless Dome.

