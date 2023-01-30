SYRACUSE — Despite what coach Jim Boeheim described as easily their best game of the season, the Syracuse University men’s basketball team let another chance for a signature victory slip away.
Jayden Gardner scored inside with 33 seconds left to help the No. 4/6-ranked Virginia Cavaliers outlast the Orange for the 67-62 Atlantic Coast Conference victory on Tuesday night with a crowd of 19,272 on hand in the JMA Wireless Dome.
Syracuse (13-10 overall, 6-6 ACC) suffered its third straight loss and has dropped four of its last five games. Three of those setbacks have been by five points or less with a pair against ranked opponents.
“We’ve just got to learn how to finish out games,” SU freshman point guard Judah Mintz said. “It’s not the first time we’ve fallen apart at the end, so we just have to turn it around.”
Mintz scored 20 points on 8-for-13 shooting while senior center Jesse Edwards added 14 as the only other SU player to score in double figures.
Syracuse will next play at 5 p.m. Saturday at Boston College as it aims to get back on track.
“There have been a bunch of games this year where we have been so close,” Edwards said. “This is the most important one I guess you could say because it’s such a good team, we really showed we can play with any team like we did, but just to not get the finish, it’s really painful.”
Gardner’s game-clinching bucket came after a critical charge was called on the other end to foul out Edwards.
With one minute and five seconds left and SU trailing, 64-62, Edwards took a pass near the baseline and faced up toward the basket. He was quickly double-teamed, as he was frequently throughout, and dribbled to his left before colliding with the defender as they both went to the ground.
The charge was called for Edwards’ fifth foul and Gardner scored in the paint over backup center Mounir Hima late in the ensuing possession to secure the win.
“I haven’t seen it yet, but in my head, I saw an opening and went for it, and he moved with me,” Edwards said. “I got upset because I thought we were both moving, and I didn’t stick out an elbow or really nudge him too hard. It was just, in my opinion, a basketball play.”
Syracuse made just 11 of 18 free throws in the second half and missed half of their eight attempts over the final six minutes. SU also struggled on 3-pointers, making just 3-for-15 overall and posting a 1-for-9 mark in the second half.
Senior shooting guard Joe Girard III struggled and was held to single digits for the second straight game, supplying seven points on 3-for-12 shooting.
“We had open shots, a lot of open shots, and you’re not going to beat Virginia if you shoot 3-for-15 from the 3, it’s just not going to happen,” Boeheim said. “And we’re either one point up or tied and then miss six free throws. They’re a really good team, they played really well, and if we make our free throws, we win the game.”
Gardner scored a team-high 17 points while Kihei Clark and Armaan Franklin added 12 apiece for Virginia (17-3, 9-2), which won its fifth straight over SU and has won its last five games in the Dome.
Syracuse played without former starter Benny Williams in a surprise absence. Boeheim said afterward that the sophomore forward was out with “a personal day,” and is expected back for practice on Wednesday.
Williams was held scoreless in eight minutes Saturday against Virginia Tech after being removed from the starting lineup in favor of freshman forward Maliq Brown. He had appeared in 21 games with one previous absence due to illness.
Williams is averaging 6.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game but had been held to a combined five points and averaged 12 minutes over his last three.
Syracuse dropped to 0-5 in Quad 1 games, per the NCAA Net Rankings formula, and is a combined 1-8 in Quads 1 and 2 as it desperately continues searching for significant victory to boost its fading NCAA Tournament chances. The Orange entered the day at No. 100 in the Net Rankings.
Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and defensive end Brandon Graham were the court-side guests of Syracuse-area businessman, Adam Weitsman.
