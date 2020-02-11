SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team hopes that a critical Atlantic Coast Conference game was the only thing lost Tuesday night.
SU star forward Elijah Hughes suffered an apparent upper-left leg injury during warmups and left three minutes into the game, never returning for the Orange during a 79-74 loss to North Carolina State in front of 22,137 fans at the Carrier Dome.
Point guard Joe Girard III scored a career-high 30 points, which is the most ever for an SU freshman at the Dome and matched Dwayne “Pearl” Washington for the second-highest freshman scoring output in program history overall, trailing only Carmelo Anthony’s 33.
Freshman Quincy Guerrier also contributed a career-high 16 points and matched his season best of 10 rebounds to help the Orange battle into the late stages of the game despite the loss of Hughes coinciding with struggles of SU’s second-leading scorer, Buddy Boeheim, who finished with 10 points on 4 of 15 shooting.
Syracuse (14-10 overall, 7-6 ACC) now faces consecutive road games against ACC teams in the national Top 10 — at noon Saturday at No. 8 Florida State and next Wednesday at No. 5 Louisville — with the status of their dynamic focal point in question.
“When you lose your best player and one of the three or four best players in the league, without being able to practice, it’s difficult but they did everything they could and got right back in it,” SU coach Jim Boeheim said.
“We battled hard and hopefully we’ll get Elijah back, we’ll see, but we don’t know what’s going to happen with him,” Boeheim added. “We won’t know until probably Saturday. It’s difficult when things like that happen and it’s unusual, I’ve never had a player in 44 years of coaching get hurt in warmups, but there’s a first time for everything, I guess. It’s disappointing.”
Devon Daniels scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half, including a key 5-0 solo run that gave the Wolfpack a 69-68 edge with four minutes left, and C.J. Bryce added 19 points for N.C. State (16-8, 7-6).
The Wolfpack outscored the Orange, 17-6, over the final four minutes to close out the victory and connected on 11 of 25 shots from behind the 3-point arc. SU was unable to match from deep and made just 3 of its 18 attempts for its lowest 3-point total and worst percentage from deep (.167) this season.
SU had little time to adjust to the loss of Hughes, who started despite the tweak during warmups and played less than three minutes before calling to the bench for a replacement. He was quickly handed an ice-pack and held it against his upper-left leg on the bench for the rest of the first half, and came out after halftime with the icepack taped to his leg.
Hughes was vocal, on his feet clapping and pointing out assignments to his teammates throughout the game but his teammates missed his presence.
The star junior entered Tuesday ranked second in the ACC in scoring at 19.4 points per game, hitting double figures in each of his previous 23 outings, and is fifth nationally in minutes played average at 38 minutes and 17 seconds per game. He leads SU in assists (3.9) and ranks second for steals (1.2), blocks (1.0), total 3-pointers (61), and is third on the team in rebounds per game (5.2).
“That’s a tough loss, losing him, and hopefully he’ll be good to go Saturday,” SU guard Buddy Boeheim said of Hughes. “He’s just such a good player and he’s one of the best players in the country so losing him, I mean he does everything for us. He makes plays, scores, and you just can’t replace him but (Guerrier) did a great job tonight.”
Girard III finished 11-for-13 at the free-throw line but went just 1-for-10 from behind the arc. He scored all but two of SU’s 10 points in the final eight minutes, and asserted his presence early by scoring eight points during a 14-3 run midway through the first half. That helped SU regain the edge after it had fallen behind by as much as nine points earlier in the half.
Guerrier scored seven of SU’s first 11 points to start the second half and keep his team and the crowd energized.
“Everybody had to step up and play a bigger role just fighting for the win,” said Girard III, who added five rebounds and a steal.
The Wolfpack utilized a 15-3 run that spanned nearly seven minutes after Hughes went to the bench to take control early before Girard III ignited the sequence to get the Orange back into the game.
SU trailed by just four points at halftime, 39-35, despite a combined three points from Buddy Boeheim and Hughes, who are each among the top five scoring leaders in the ACC and combine for 36 points per game.
