Jimmy Boeheim did all he could to provide another game for his younger brother, but the Syracuse University men’s basketball team fell short of completing a miraculous upset of Duke to end a turbulent season.
Jimmy Boeheim scored a season-high 28 points to help offset the absence of SU leading scorer, Buddy Boeheim, but the top-seeded and seventh-ranked Blue Devils held on for the 88-79 victory over the No. 9 Orange in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Duke (27-5 overall) advanced to face Miami in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday in the same location.
Syracuse finished at 16-17 overall for the first losing season in the 46-year tenure of Hall of Fame head coach Jim Boeheim.
The Orange was without Buddy Boeheim, the senior shooting guard and First Team All-ACC selection who was serving a one-game suspension imposed by the league for “a flagrant act,” after appearing to punch an opponent in the stomach during SU’s second-round win over Florida State the day prior.
“I was playing for this kid today,” Jimmy Boeheim said, nodding to Buddy seated next to him afterward. “I wanted to do everything I could to get him one more and get our team one more. I knew I was going to have to be aggressive missing the leading scorer in the conference, just trying to pick up wherever I could and do everything I could on both ends.”
Jimmy Boeheim scored 18 of his points after halftime and made a career best 6-for-8 from behind the 3-point arc playing all 40 minutes. The graduate forward scored on a tip-in to push SU ahead, 79-78, with three minutes and 34 seconds left.
Duke responded by scoring the final 10 points unanswered to secure the victory and the season sweep of SU — withstanding the gutsy performance after winning each of their regular-season matchups by 20 or more points.
Joe Girard III scored 18 of his 23 points in the first half, including a 10-0 solo run that ignited the Orange. He made a 3-pointer from the corner as the halftime buzzer sounded to give SU a 40-36 edge at intermission.
The game remained tight throughout the second half and featured five ties and 11 lead changes. Symir Torrence tallied 11 assists and played all 40 minutes — both career highs — filling in the SU starting lineup for Buddy Boeheim.
Wendell Moore Jr. scored 26 points and Jeremy Roach added 19 for Duke, including a key 3-pointer to extend its lead to 85-79 with 1:06 left that iced the game.
“Everyone gave everything they had the whole game,” Jimmy Boeheim said. “People counted us out, a lot of people didn’t even give us a chance and said that was Buddy’s last game before this game even started, so we used all that, and we were right there at the end and just couldn’t make a couple plays.”
Syracuse opted to utilize a triangle-and-two defense for portions — the first time Jim Boeheim has utilized the alignment in two-plus decades — shifting between the traditional 2-3 zone with the goal to focus defensive attention on Duke center Mark Williams and wing A.J. Griffin.
Buddy Boeheim was on the bench cheering his teammates as they battled Duke to the brink and offered a heartfelt apology afterward, speaking uninterrupted through emotions for nearly four minutes.
Buddy credited his teammates for stepping up before acknowledging and apologizing for what he deemed a mistake when he seemingly punched Florida State’s Wyatt Wilkes in the gut after the two battled for rebound positioning in the first half of SU’s 96-57 win on Wednesday.
Boeheim described it as “heat of the moment,” and said he did not intend to hurt the recipient. Wilkes accepted an apology from Boeheim in the handshake line.
“What hurts me the most is there are a lot of kids and a lot of people that look up to me and want to be like me one day, and I can’t tell you how much that means to me,” Buddy Boeheim said as his voice quivered. “I disappointed them yesterday and I have to live with that.”
He later added: “Forget basketball, I want to be remembered for being a good person off the court and I hope this doesn’t affect that. I know it’s a mistake I have to live with, I’ll grow from it, and I’ll learn from it. … I apologize to everyone I let down yesterday because I know I did, and I’m most disappointed in myself, trust me.”
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim struck a less apologetic tone as he criticized the handling of the “maximum punishment,” by league officials.
He said that the play should have been reviewed by game officials in the immediate aftermath as Wilkes was on the floor, prompting an ejection with the chance to play the next day.
There was no foul called and the play was not reviewed, but the ACC assessed the one-game ban under its sportsmanship policy.
“They’re punishing this guy right here because (the referees) didn’t do their job,” Jim Boeheim said.
“I’m at a loss,” he added. “If it was handled right and they wanted it to be a flagrant-two (foul), he would have been out yesterday. … It should have been handled yesterday. It wasn’t.”
