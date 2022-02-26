SYRACUSE — Syracuse University Athletics ensured Mike Krzyzewski’s final trip to the Carrier Dome on Saturday night would be one to remember before the ball was tipped.
The Hall of Fame Duke men’s basketball coach, who has announced plans to retire after the season, was presented with a gift and the creation of a new scholarship award named in his honor prior to Duke’s 97-72 win over Syracuse before 31,803 fans.
Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack spoke before the game and recognized “Coach K” for his contributions to men’s college basketball, USA Basketball and for his military service.
Wildhack then announced the formation of the Captain Michael William Krzyzewski Award for leadership and civic engagement to be presented annually to an SU student with military ties.
“For the honor that they bestowed on me today, it was amazing, just absolutely amazing,” Krzyzewski said afterward. “I’ve got to take a little bit of time to understand just how deep an award that is. Jim (Boeheim) had mentioned that Syracuse has a big commitment to the military. … I need to know more about that, but wow. So, thank you, thank you, very, very much appreciate it.”
The inscription on the award plaque stated that it will be given to a recipient that “through their actions and aspirations embodies Coach Krzyzewski’s public and demonstrated commitment to the virtues of honor, empathy and servant-leadership.”
Krzyzewski was the point guard for NCAA Division I Army from 1966-69 and served in the U.S. Army for five years after graduation. He then became Army head coach in 1975 and took over at Duke in 1980.
Boeheim also greeted his longtime friend and rival during the pregame ceremony to offer a framed photo of the iconic duo shaking hands at center court.
“I thought it was a great idea, the scholarship in his name, he’s a military guy and we have a tremendous military presence on campus,” Boeheim said. “I think it was a great tribute to Mike.”
Krzyzewski gained his 200th Atlantic Coast Conference away victory to extend his record and increased his all-time best career win total to 1,195. He improved to 12-5 in head-to-head matchups vs. Boeheim. Boeheim ranks second all-time at 997 career wins, along with an additional 101 victories from 2004-12 that are no longer officially recognized due to NCAA sanctions.
The coaching legends have also been close friends for three-plus decades. Krzyzewski called into Boeheim’s weekly radio show this past Thursday and the two had an entertaining exchange.
“He’s been the best coach for 50 years,” Boeheim said. “He took the Olympic team from nothing, from a hole getting killed in the World Championship and Olympics, from really an embarrassment to our basketball country, and turned it completely.”
NOTABLE ATTENDEES
Former SU star forward John Wallace was in attendance and was sitting with former Georgetown star Allen Iverson, who was recently named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.
Boeheim said later that Iverson is among his all-time favorite NBA players, crediting his toughness. Wallace had his No. 44 jersey retired by SU in February 2020.
The Orange also introduced a trio of incoming 2022 freshmen in the crowd — Chris Bunch, Justin Taylor, and Peter Carey — during the first media timeout. Former SU football linebacker and now-Indianapolis Colts captain Zaire Franklin also attended.
