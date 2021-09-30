SYRACUSE — Syracuse University men’s basketball individual game tickets will go on sale next Thursday, Oct. 7, to the general public.
Season tickets are already on sale starting at $250. Tickets for the Feb. 26 home game against Duke at the Carrier Dome will not be made available until later in the year to first accommodate season-ticket holders.
The Orange is coming off an 18-10 campaign that ended in the NCAA Sweet 16 and will be entering the 46th season under head coach Jim Boeheim. Syracuse will host exhibition games on Oct. 27 (Pace) and Nov. 1 (Le Moyne) before opening with the first of 16 regular-season home games against Lafayette on Nov. 9 in the Dome.
Tickets can be purchased or more information is available online (cuse/com/tickets), at the Dome Box Office (Gate B) or by phone (1-888-DOMETIX).
