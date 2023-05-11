The Syracuse University men’s basketball team landed a verbal commitment from four-star 2024 forward Donnie Freeman on Thursday.
The Washington D.C. product announced his plans from St. John’s College High School in a ceremony live streamed by 247Sports. Freeman chose SU and new head coach Adrian Autry over fellow finalists Alabama, Texas, Iowa and Georgia Tech.
The 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward is rated as the No. 32 overall prospect in the 2024 cycle by 247Sports and ranks 54th according to Rivals.
He is a consensus four-star recruit and the top-ranked Washington D.C.-area prospect, per 247Sports.
Freeman’s profile on various recruiting sites point to an offensive threat at all three levels with length and athleticism to score inside, to go with expanding range on his jump shot. He should also provide a rebounding presence.
Freeman averaged 21 points and 9.5 rebounds per game last season at St. John’s College High.
Freeman joins four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore in SU’s 2024 recruiting class. Moore has been touted as one of the top 3-point shooters in the 2024 cycle and with Freeman, forms a complementary tandem of top-100 prospects.
Syracuse was one of 11 teams nationally with two or more four-star verbal commits for 2024 as of Thursday.
Syracuse point guard Judah Mintz was one of 78 players invited to the NBA Draft Combine by the league on Tuesday.
The All-ACC Rookie selection entered his name into the draft process in March but is retaining college eligibility. The NBA Draft is June 22 and players can withdraw by June 12.
The combine is slated for May 15-21 in Chicago and will contain individual drills, 5-on-5 workouts, and interviews with NBA teams.
Former SU shooting guard Joe Girard III recently committed to ACC foe Clemson via the NCAA transfer portal.
The Glens Falls native opted to transfer for his graduate campaign after four seasons at SU.
The Orange will face the Tigers home and away in the upcoming season.
Girard finished ranked 17th in SU history for points (1,653) and third in career 3-pointers (297).
