Syracuse lands commitment from Freeman

Syracuse logo

The Syracuse University men’s basketball team landed a verbal commitment from four-star 2024 forward Donnie Freeman on Thursday.

The Washington D.C. product announced his plans from St. John’s College High School in a ceremony live streamed by 247Sports. Freeman chose SU and new head coach Adrian Autry over fellow finalists Alabama, Texas, Iowa and Georgia Tech.

