The Syracuse University men’s basketball team received a verbal commitment from 2020 consensus four-star center Frank Anselem on Wednesday night.
Anselem — a 6-foot-10 and 220-pound interior prospect from Suwanee, Ga., who most recently played at Prolific Prep School in California — declared his intentions to join the Orange for Jim Boeheim’s 45th year as head coach this upcoming season with a post on social media.
Anselem chose SU from a group of four finalists that also consisted of San Diego State, Georgia, and New Mexico. He had 26 reported offers, according to 247Sports, which included Kentucky, Kansas, and Gonzaga, among other prominent power-five programs.
“It’s been an incredibly long journey but at this point, I choose to further my education as well as basketball career at Syracuse University,” Anselem posted soon after 6 Wednesday night. “Thanks to everyone who has been a part of my life and supported me thus far, looking forward to what the future holds.”
Anselem is ranked as the No. 28 center nationally and as his state’s No. 19 prospect overall by the 247Sports composite rankings system.
He should add strength to an SU center group for the 2020-21 season that includes expected returning starter Bourama Sidibe for his senior campaign, along with sophomore Jesse Edwards and redshirt freshman John Bol Ajak.
