College basketball
The Syracuse University men’s basketball team received a verbal commitment from consensus five-star point guard Dior Johnson on Friday night.
Johnson is the top point guard and fourth-ranked player overall in the class of 2022 by 247Sports.com national recruiting services. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound prospect from Mayfair High School in Lakewood, Calif., posted to social media to confirm his intentions to eventually join the Orange.
“I’m blessed to join Syracuse University,” Johnson stated in part of a post that was accompanied with a graphic of his animated image wearing an SU uniform. “I love the coaching staff as we’ve been building a strong relationship since I’ve been in the seventh-grade. They always made sure I was a priority at all times. … This feels like home for me as I will have an opportunity to build my own legacy and have the Dome rocking every night.”
Johnson has played AAU basketball with SU sophomore guard, Buddy Boeheim, who is the son of 44-year SU coach, Jim Boeheim.
Johnson had also received scholarship offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Buffalo, and Bryant, and reportedly drew interest from LSU and Memphis.
