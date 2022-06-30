COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SYRACUSE — The opponents and host sites for the Syracuse University men’s basketball Atlantic Coast Conference schedule were unveiled Thursday. Dates and times have yet to be released by the conference.
Syracuse will host Duke and North Carolina in the JMA Wireless Dome, along with North Carolina State and Wake Forest. SU will play home-and-home matchups with Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Virginia and Virginia Tech, along with its traditional rivals Boston College and Pittsburgh.
The Orange will play road games at Clemson, Florida State, Louisville and Miami.
On Wednesday, Syracuse announced a nonconference matchup against Monmouth for Dec. 12 in the Dome. The Orange confirmed nine nonleague outings thus far to go with the 20-game league slate for the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.