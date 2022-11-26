Syracuse Orange guard Judah Mintz goes up for a dunk in the first half against the Richmond Spiders last Tuesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports

SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team was unable to escape from the utter chaos with a victory Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome.

Sherif Gross-Bullock scored on a drive with 0.8 seconds left to push Bryant to a wild 73-72 nonconference victory over Syracuse following a first-half scuffle that led to ejections of four players and other team personnel.

