SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team was unable to escape from the utter chaos with a victory Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome.
Sherif Gross-Bullock scored on a drive with 0.8 seconds left to push Bryant to a wild 73-72 nonconference victory over Syracuse following a first-half scuffle that led to ejections of four players and other team personnel.
Syracuse freshman point guard Judah Mintz slapped Bryant’s Doug Edert in the face after they exchanged words in the first half, and Edert retaliated with another open-handed smack to spark a scuffle between the two teams that delayed the game more than 10 minutes.
Syracuse fell to 3-3 overall with its second loss to a mid-major team, and will next face Illinois in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Urbana-Champaign, Ill.
Tensions continued to boil over with multiple technical fouls assessed after the altercation and a heated exchange between head coaches — SU’s Jim Boeheim and Bryant’s Jared Grasso — after the game.
Mintz was called for a charge on a drive to the basket and struck Edert amid words between the two as Mintz walked by him after the whistle. Edert then retaliated by slapping the side of Mintz’s head after he took a step past to go back down court.
Syracuse forward John Bol Ajak charged hard after Edert but was held back as both teams tangled up before being separated and sent back to their respective benches. No other punches were thrown during the melee.
Officials reviewed video and called a double technical on Mintz and Edert, and both were ejected for swinging at each other. Two other Bryant players — Kvonn Cramer and Tyler Brelsford — were tossed for leaving the bench and rushing the floor.
Syracuse assistant coaches Adrian Autry and Allen Griffin, and director of operations Pete Corasaniti were all ejected for leaving their bench, as were Bryant assistant coaches Phil Martelli Jr. and Chris Cole.
“I know they were playing a game of push and pull,” SU center Jesse Edwards said. “It’s hard not to react as someone is trying to pull you the whole time, I try to ignore it, but in a way it’s also good to have someone react to that because it gets the team going. Obviously losing Judah in the game is terrible for us, but it did get a fire going and that’s what we needed.”
Frustrations continued through the final whistle as Boeheim approached Grasso afterward and the latter appeared animated as they argued.
Boeheim said that he was upset when some Bryant players ran to their locker room without shaking hands afterward and Grasso was disingenuous when confronted.
“He gave me a sarcastic apology, which fits him,” Boeheim said. “It really wasn’t an apology, that’s why I didn’t really accept it.”
Bryant led, 25-15, with seven minutes and 35 seconds left at the time of the initial altercation after a lifeless start from SU, which missed 13 of its first 15 shots from the floor.
Mintz provided seven points with three turnovers in the limited action. He was averaging a team-best 18 points per game to rank second nationally among freshmen entering the day.
The rookie expressed regret afterward and said that he lost his cool after persistent shoving from Edert.
“When we first got out there, there was a lot of pushing and shoving but at the end of the day, I just lost my cool and I can’t afford to do that,” Mintz said. “After the play, No. 25 shoved me a couple times and he wouldn’t really stop shoving me, but no matter what he did, I can’t respond or retaliate like that.”
Justin Taylor scored a career-best 25 points to lead the Orange off the bench, including 16 in the second half to rally SU from an 11-point halftime deficit. The freshman forward delivered a series of key buckets down the stretch and finished 10-for-13 on free throws and 3-for-6 from behind the 3-point arc.
Edwards scored on a putback to give SU its first lead, 61-60, with 3:26 left but fouled out on the ensuing possession. Syracuse led for just 45 seconds collectively while Bryant controlled the advantage for more than 38 minutes.
Girard III made a pair of free throws, converting both ends of a 1-and-1, to push SU ahead 72-71 with eight seconds left before Gross-Bullock scored on the other end to steal the win for the Bulldogs (5-1) of the America East Conference.
“When that last shot went in, my heart kind of sank, because we wanted it so bad and we fought back, obviously we lost a lot of guys,” Taylor said.
Freshman Chris Bell scored nine of his 14 points after halftime to help in the comeback, and Edwards hauled in a career-high 21 rebounds before fouling out.
Syracuse was without backup center Mounir Hima due to an undisclosed injury — Boeheim didn’t have a timeline for his return afterward — and starting forward Benny Williams was limited to eight minutes as he tried to play through a stomach illness.
