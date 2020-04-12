The Syracuse University men’s basketball team started restocking its roster with the recent addition of Illinois transfer Alan Griffin, but missed out on a potential big commitment in the middle.
Quincy Ballard — a 7-foot, 246-pound center from Clay who formerly played at Henninger High School — announced his intention to play for Florida State next season from his driveway with family members scattered six feet apart in folding chairs to comply with social distancing guidelines. Video of the announcement first appeared on the Twitter page of CNY Central’s Niko Tamurian.
The Orange was among Ballard’s three finalists, according to 247Sports recruiting services, and the Class of 2020 prospect chose the Seminoles over SU and Maryland after landing five major offers in the past month.
“Next season I will be attending college at the University of Florida State,” said Ballard — who played the last two seasons at Quality Education Academy in Winston-Salem, N.C. — before unzipping his jacket to reveal a Seminoles T-shirt.
Despite the weekend setback, SU 44th-year coach Jim Boeheim and his staff got off to a solid offseason start by securing the transfer commitment from Griffin the previous Saturday night. The Orange is looking to bounce back from an 18-14 campaign and lost Atlantic Coast Conference leading scorer Elijah Hughes to the NBA Draft, barring a last-minute change of heart.
Griffin, the 6-foot-5 wing with two years of eligibility remaining, averaged 8.9 points and 4.5 rebounds, and made 47 total 3-point field goals while playing just 18 minutes per game in 28 appearances last season for the Fighting Illini. He shot 48.3 percent from the field, 41.6 percent on 3-pointers, and 86.1 percent on free throws as a sophomore reserve.
The product of Archbishop Stepinac High School was initially rated as the No. 41 shooting guard overall and No. 4 at his position in the state for the Class of 2018 by 247Sports.com.
“I felt like everything was pretty straight forward and I could fit in right away,” Griffin told multiple media outlets of his decision to choose SU last weekend.
Griffin’s potential for immediate impact will be out of his and Boeheim’s hands. The Ossining native will reportedly apply for a waiver to gain eligibility for next season, hoping to avoid sitting out the mandatory year to comply with NCAA transfer rules.
The NCAA also announced this week that it will delay recommendations on a one-time transfer rule to May. The potential legislation would allow athletes one transfer in their careers without sitting out and was originally set to be discussed this month before plans changed due to fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
If he gets the green light for next year, Griffin projects as a possible fit to slide into the starting small forward spot vacated by Hughes — providing the potential for positional versatility, efficient scoring and 3-point shooting while adding help in other key areas. He could also contend with sophomore Quincy Guerrier or incoming freshman Kadary Richmond for the available position while providing depth.
SU’s bench needed an upgrade on the wings, even if Hughes were to decide to return to school after testing the NBA Draft waters, following the transfers of reserves Brycen Goodine, Howard Washington, and Jalen Carey last month.
Ballard became the second missed target at the center position for SU during this transfer cycle, both of which opted to play for ACC foes. Columbia graduate transfer Patrick Tape recommitted to Duke this past week. The 6-foot-10 and 240-pound post presence initially announced his intention to transfer to the Blue Devils but re-opened his recruiting for three days, ultimately opting to stick to his decision.
According to 247Sports’ Mike McAllister, SU has also made an offer to 7-foot-3 Purdue transfer Matt Haarms. The native of Amsterdam, Netherlands, has averaged two blocks per game in each of his three collegiate seasons and recently entered the transfer portal in search of a significant starting role.
Haarms averaged 8.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per game last year, and 9.4 points to go with 5.4 boards in 22.9 minutes per game as a junior for the Boilermakers.
Boeheim stated during last season that size and toughness inside would be a focal point in recruiting.
As it stands, SU is set to return starting 6-foot-10 center Bourama Sidibe for his season campaign, and he should be challenged by the further development of 6-foot-11 sophomore Jesse Edwards along with the inclusion of 6-foot-10 redshirt freshman John Bol Ajak.
