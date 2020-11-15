The Syracuse University men’s basketball team has paused activities after coach Jim Boeheim and one other member of the team tested positive for COVID-19. The school made the announcement Sunday evening.
Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack confirmed that the school conducted an additional round of testing as per its safety protocol, which revealed a second positive after learning of Boeheim’s diagnosis.
“Our top priority is the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coach Boeheim and all members of the basketball program,” Wildhack expressed. “From that (additional) testing we learned that one other member of the program has tested positive. As such, we made the decision to pause all basketball-related activities. We are following all CDC guidelines and ACC protocols, and working closely with the Onondaga County Department of Health, to mitigate further transmission of the virus. All members of the basketball program will be tested again, multiple times, over the next week.”
Syracuse is scheduled to open the season with a nonconference game Nov. 27 against Bryant in the Carrier Dome.
Boeheim — the 75-year-old Hall of Fame coach entering his 45th season at the helm — also released a statement on Sunday to confirm his positive COVID-19 test.
“As part of our routine COVID-19 health and safety protocols, I, along with my team and staff, are tested for COVID-19 multiple times each week,” Boeheim said. “Following our most recent testing, I was informed that I had tested positive for COVID-19. I immediately began my isolation period at home. I am not experiencing any symptoms at this time and will continue to monitor my health closely as advised by the medical staff. Thank you for the well wishes. I look forward to getting back on the court with my team.”
The Orange has been practicing on campus since late July and Boeheim provided details on the stringent safety measures the team has undertaken during that time earlier this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.