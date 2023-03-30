Brenden Straughn has been hired as an assistant coach for the Syracuse University men’s basketball team, per an announcement by SU Athletics on Thursday.
Straughn served as an assistant at George Washington last season and will complete new SU head coach Adrian Autry’s staff.
Straughn joins returning assistants Allen Griffin and Gerry McNamara, the latter also recently promoted to associate head coach.
“I’m very blessed and excited to join the Syracuse University basketball family and community,” Straughn stated in the announcement.
“I cannot wait to join coach Autry, as we develop young men both on and off the court to reach their dreams and goals. The standard and storied tradition of the Syracuse Basketball Program will continue to attract the best and brightest young men from across the country. I’m ready to get to work.”
Straughn started his collegiate coaching career as an assistant at Loyola-Maryland in 2018 before moving on to St. Joseph’s as the assistant coach and recruiting coordinator from 2019-22.
He previously coached on the AAU circuit from 2013-18, notably working as an assistant and later associate head coach for Team Takeover in Washington, D.C., where he helped guide five McDonald’s All-Americans and 70 NCAA Division I players.
Straughn was also an assistant coach at his alma mater, Eleanor Roosevelt High School, in Maryland from 2013-16.
“Brenden is one of the bright young minds in college basketball,” Autry expressed in the announcement. “He is going to be a great fit on our staff and a great addition to the Syracuse family. He has a proven record of developing quality relationships with the student-athletes he has mentored.”
Straughn played for NCAA Division III Hood College in Frederick, Md., as a four-year starter and three-year captain.
He is expected to primarily work with SU forwards, filling the role vacated by Autry’s promotion to head coach earlier this month.
Syracuse forward Benny Williams confirmed plans to return to SU for his junior season.
Williams’ father, Ben, initially told Syracuse.com of his intentions Wednesday, and the team Twitter page shared a graphic Thursday confirming that the 6-foot-9 forward is on board for the 2023-24 season.
Williams averaged 7.2 points and 4.1 rebounds as a sophomore, briefly losing his starting forward spot before moving back into the first unit for the final four games. He ended the year averaging 13.2 points and 7.2 rebounds while going 9-for-12 on 3-pointers over those last four outings.
