The Syracuse University men’s basketball team faces a daunting path to the NCAA Tournament as it approaches a pair of Atlantic Coast Conference road games that emphasize the gravity of that challenge.
Syracuse (14-10 overall, 7-6 ACC) will play at eighth-ranked Florida State (20-4, 10-3) at noon Saturday, which will be televised on ESPN2, and then play at No. 5 Louisville (21-3, 12-1) at 7 p.m. next Wednesday on ESPN.
The Orange’s task was made more arduous following a crushing 79-74 loss to North Carolina State on Tuesday night in the Carrier Dome in which star forward Elijah Hughes suffered a left groin strain during pregame warm-ups.
The ACC’s second-leading scorer played just three minutes before being removed and is considered questionable for Saturday, according to SU coach Jim Boeheim following the loss.
No update to Hughes’s status was provided on Wednesday and he was unavailable to media after the prior night’s game while he was being treated in the trainer’s room.
“No matter what the circumstances are we’re going to fight,” SU sophomore guard Buddy Boeheim said following Tuesday night’s setback. “To be able to hang in the game without Elijah shows a lot about our character. We wish we could have won that, but we just have to look forward to Saturday now.”
The Orange entered Wednesday at No. 65 in the all-important NET rankings, which is in its second season as the NCAA’s primary sorting tool for evaluating teams for potential at-large bids. SU has yet to beat a Top-50 team in the NET, but the Cardinals (seventh) and Seminoles (14) each present prime opportunities to bolster SU’s resumé.
The Orange is 4-9 overall against teams in the top two quadrants, which are used within the NET formula to weigh the values of wins and losses, and SU has just two “Quad-1,” wins. The top quadrant consists of homes games against top-30 opponents, road games against top-75 teams, and neutral-site outings against top 50 opponents. Quad 2 would include teams ranked 31-75 at home, 51-100 at neural sites and 76-135 on the road.
ESPN personality Joe Lunardi left SU out of his latest “Bracketology,” tournament projection that was released Tuesday and had just four ACC teams in the field, which falls in line with most prognosticators.
The latest ESPN Bubble Watch updated after Tuesday’s games listed Duke, Louisville, and Florida State as the lone locks of the ACC while only North Carolina State and Virginia were included in the group of potential teams in the field titled “work to do.”
The Orange was given an eight percent chance to secure an at-large bid by the probability indicator at teamrankings.com. Prior to Tuesday, SU’s game against N.C. State was identified by Sports Illustrated and CBS Sports as a game to watch for those tracking bubble teams.
“We fought hard (Tuesday), we just have to figure out how to win those games,” freshman point guard Joe Girard III said after scoring 30 points in Tuesday’s loss, the most for an SU freshman at the Carrier Dome. “There’s positives but it’s always good to win, and we didn’t do that.”
The ACC teams combined rank sixth among the seven major conferences in the NET rankings, which will further weaken the odds for any of the conference’s borderline squads that hope to secure an at-large bid.
SU entered Wednesday tied for fifth in the ACC standings with the Wolfpack at the head of a group of eight teams between 7-6 and 5-8 in the conference.
The Orange will have five regular-season games remaining after the upcoming pivotal two-game road stretch, all of which are against teams below .500 in the conference.
“We’re going to give it our all and hope for a win,” Buddy Boeheim said. “We just need to lock in right now more than ever and we can’t let (Tuesday’s loss) affect us going forward.”
UNC TIME ANNOUNCED
SU’s Atlantic Coast Conference matchup against North Carolina will tip off at 4 p.m. on Feb. 29 at the Carrier Dome. The conference announced the start time Wednesday but ESPN has yet to determine which one of its networks will broadcast the ACC clash.
The Orange will retire the No. 44 jersey of John Wallace that night, which is the last home game of the season and in the Dome overall before it undergoes renovations that include a new roof this summer.
Wallace will be the 15th player to have his jersey retired at SU and finished his four-year career (1992-96) ranked third in program history for career points (2,119 points) and rebounds (1,056).
PAIR JOINS 600 CLUB
SU sophomore guard Buddy Boeheim and junior forward Marek Dolezaj each surpassed the 600-point mark for their respective careers during Tuesday night’s loss to North Carolina State.
Boeheim eclipsed the milestone when he made a 3-pointer on the Orange’s first possession, and Dolezaj joined his teammate after converting a layup with three minutes left in the first half.
Boeheim is averaging 16.3 points per game to rank second on the team and fifth in the ACC, while Dolezaj is fourth on the Orange at 10.5 points per game.
HARDWOOD BANQUET SET
The 49th annual SU men’s basketball Hardwood Banquet is scheduled for March 8 at the OnCenter in Syracuse.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with a reception that includes a silent auction of unique sports memorabilia, a player autograph session, and a chance to bid on having players sit at your table for dinner, which starts at 6 p.m.
The Vic Hanson Medal of Excellence will be presented to Matt Park and Jim Satalin, the team radio announce duo on the Syracuse Sports Network from Learfield IMG College.
