The Syracuse University men’s basketball team will host Bryant to begin the season at 3 p.m. Friday in the Carrier Dome in a nonconference game to be televised on the ACC Network.
Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack confirmed earlier this week that the Orange was scheduled to be cleared for a return to basketball activities Thursday, on the eve of the opener, ending its recent pause following the announced positive COVID-19 tests of head coach Jim Boeheim and one other member of the team.
Bryant had its scheduled season opener against Stony Brook Wednesday called off, reportedly due to an official unaffiliated with the team testing positive for the coronavirus.
Spectators will not be permitted due to state COVID-19 mandates.
Syracuse also recently announced the addition of two nonconference games to complete its schedule — hosting Niagara at 7 p.m. on Dec. 3 and Rider at 6 p.m. on Dec. 5. Both games will be held at the Carrier Dome.
Niagara is coached by former SU graduate student and football team captain, Greg Paulus, who holds the SU record for single-season completion percentage (67.7) in his lone year at quarterback after transferring from Duke, where he played point guard for Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski.
