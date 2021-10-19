SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team was picked to finish seventh in the Atlantic Coast Conference and junior Buddy Boeheim was selected to the Preseason All-ACC First Team in media polls released Tuesday.
The 6-foot-6 SU guard was joined on the first team by ACC Preseason Player and Freshman of the Year Paolo Banchero of Duke, along with Keve Aluma (Virginia Tech), Armando Bacot (North Carolina), and Isaiah Wong (Miami, Fla.).
Boeheim garnered the most votes for the first team and finished third on the Preseason Player of the Year ballot behind Banchero and Aluma.
Boeheim scored 17.8 points per game as the top returning scorer and increased his average to 25 points across five postseason outings to help lead the Orange (18-10 overall) to the NCAA Sweet 16. He made 25 of 52 shots from behind the arc across the ACC and NCAA Tournaments last March.
The Duke Blue Devils were picked to win the ACC in Mike Krzyzewski’s final season as head coach with 47 of a possible 81 first-place votes. They were followed by Florida State, North Carolina, Virginia, and Virginia Tech in the top five.
Louisville was projected to place sixth, narrowly ahead of SU in the voting. The Orange finished eighth in the conference standings with a 9-7 ACC record last year.
Syracuse also received five votes in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 poll unveiled Monday, tying for the 14th most among teams not ranked in the Top 25.
The Orange will open its 46th season under Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim by hosting the Lafayette Leopards in a nonconference game at 7 p.m. on Nov. 9 in the Carrier Dome.
SU will first host Pace (Oct. 27) and Le Moyne (Nov. 1) in exhibition games at the same location.
