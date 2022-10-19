From left to right, Syracuse Orange associate head coach Adrian Autry, assistant coach Gerry McNamar and head coach Jim Boeheim watch the action at the Orange Tip Off last Friday at the JMA Wireless Dome. Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Syracuse University was picked to finish eighth in the Atlantic Coast Conference for the upcoming men’s basketball season following a vote of media members at the recent ACC Tipoff.

North Carolina was selected to win the league, garnering 90 of 101 first-place votes and 1,504 total points in the final tally unveiled Tuesday.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.