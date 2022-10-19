GREENSBORO, N.C. — Syracuse University was picked to finish eighth in the Atlantic Coast Conference for the upcoming men’s basketball season following a vote of media members at the recent ACC Tipoff.
North Carolina was selected to win the league, garnering 90 of 101 first-place votes and 1,504 total points in the final tally unveiled Tuesday.
Duke was projected to place second followed by Virginia, Miami, and Florida State in the top five. Syracuse accrued 700 points in the voting, just behind Notre Dame and Virginia Tech.
Armando Bacot of North Carolina was selected as the ACC Preseason Player of the Year and joined on the first team by Tar Heels teammate Caleb Love, along with Isaiah Wong (Miami), Terquavion Smith (N.C. State) and Jeremy Roach (Duke). Dereck Lively II of Duke was named Preseason Rookie of the Year.
The Orange did not have any players named among the All-ACC teams or receive any votes in the Player of the Year or Rookie of the Year categories.
