SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team will host Northeastern at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Carrier Dome. The team announced the nonconference matchup Monday, and it will be televised on the ACC Network.
The Orange (4-1 overall, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) leads the all-time series against the Huskies, 7-0, and is coming off a 101-63 victory over Boston College in its ACC opener last Saturday.
Syracuse also announced Sunday that its nonconference game against Buffalo scheduled for Saturday will begin at 6 p.m. and be televised on the ACC Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.