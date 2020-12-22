The Syracuse University men’s basketball team postponed its game against Wake Forest scheduled for Dec. 30, announcing the second adjustment in as many days on Tuesday because of COVID-19 protocol.
The SU program is on pause following multiple positive COVID-19 test results in the University of Buffalo program, which played against SU last Saturday in the Carrier Dome.
Syracuse Athletics released a statement Monday to unveil it was on pause and postponed its game against Notre Dame, initially slated for Tuesday night. There has not been a makeup date specified for either Atlantic Coast Conference outing.
“The Syracuse Athletics Department continues to work closely with the Onondaga County Health Department, New York state public health officials and the ACC Medical Advisory Group,” according to the team statement released Tuesday. “The men’s basketball team is adhering to all public health guidelines.”
Syracuse (6-1 overall, 1-0 ACC) would next be scheduled to play Jan. 2 at North Carolina.
