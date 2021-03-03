SYRACUSE — Alan Griffin and Buddy Boeheim helped the Syracuse University men’s basketball team overcome a sluggish first half and keep their NCAA Tournament at-large hopes alive.
Griffin scored 19 of his game-high 22 points after halftime, and Buddy Boeheim added 17 points to lift the Orange to a 64-54 Atlantic Coast Conference victory over the Clemson Tigers to end the regular season on Wednesday in the Carrier Dome. No fans were present, as was the case all season in the Dome, due to SU not receiving state authorization to host spectators.
Syracuse (15-8 overall, 9-7 ACC) will next play in the ACC Tournament that begins next Tuesday at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Orange’s seed is to be determined based on results later this week, but SU ended the day alone in eighth place in the conference standings.
“We’re in a good situation,” Griffin said. “We finished the season strong with two wins back-to-back, and now we just have to get ready for next week.”
Syracuse also entered the day ranked No. 55 in the NCAA NET Rankings while Clemson was No. 33. The Orange was listed among the “Next Four Out,” on the at-large bubble at the start of Wednesday by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.
The Orange collected its second straight “Quad 2,” victory, according to the NCAA NET formula, after beating North Carolina on Monday night. Syracuse improved to 11-2 in Quad 2 and 3 games but has gone 0-6 against Quad 1 opponents.
“I don’t pay any attention to that stuff anymore, I see teams with losing records that are still in there, all that stuff is just speculation,” SU coach Jim Boeheim said afterward.
“I think we’ve done a lot, I really do, and I think it’s going to be very hard to pick the tournament this year,” he added. “I think our league is not getting enough respect, which is part of it, we have a lot of good teams. We don’t have that great team this year, but we have a lot of good teams.”
Griffin shot 8-for-14 from the field and matched his career high with a 6-for-12 mark on 3-point field goals. He added 10 rebounds to go with three blocks and came out firing in the second half to spark SU.
He connected on three straight attempts from behind the arc in the first two minutes and 30 seconds after halftime to fuel an 11-0 run, pushing the Orange to a 36-22 advantage that never dipped back below single digits.
Griffin drained a step-back 3-pointer from the corner with a defender draped on him with 3:30 left to push the SU advantage to 62-49 and match his career best total from deep.
“Alan was really good today and he was good in all aspects, and he didn’t really force anything,” Jim Boeheim said. “I think he’s learning the game, there’s been a lot to go through to get him to this point, but he was great today.”
Buddy Boeheim, fresh off scoring his 1,000th career point in Monday’s victory over North Carolina, made 6 of 15 shots and went just 2-for-10 from behind the arc to narrowly miss his fourth 20-point outing in the last five games for the Orange.
Syracuse shot just 25 percent in the first half but overcame its slow start by limiting Clemson to just 22.6 percent, including a 4-for-16 mark on 3-pointers, before the break.
“Our guards did an unbelievable job (on defense) tonight, they were the key,” Jim Boeheim said. “They got right to the shooters from the very beginning and didn’t let them get comfortable.”
Alex Hemenway and Al-Amir Dawes scored 11 points apiece to lead the Tigers (15-6, 9-6), who had won their last five games. Star forward Aamir Simms was held to six points and eight rebounds on 3-for-10 shooting after recording a double-double of 18 points and 11 boards to help Clemson win the first matchup, 78-61, on Feb. 6.
Marek Dolezaj hauled in eight rebounds on his senior night for SU while playing through a fractured finger suffered last game.
Quincy Guerrier added eight points and nine rebounds as he and freshman Kadary Richmond each played productive minutes despite knee soreness. Richmond, who tallied four assists in 18 minutes, was questionable to suit up and limping in practice the day prior, according to coach Boeheim.
Syracuse finished with a 13-1 home record for its best win percentage in the Carrier Dome since going 19-0 at home in the 2011-12 season. The victory also marked the program’s 600th all-time at the venue.
“It was just fun,” Griffin said. “We competed and we battled, everyone played a big piece in it, and we just need to get ready for the (ACC) tournament now.”
