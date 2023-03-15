SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team announced Wednesday that Gerry McNamara has been promoted from assistant to associate head coach.
The team also confirmed in a separate release that Allen Griffin will remain an assistant under new head coach Adrian Autry, as the latter stated in his introductory press conference last Friday.
McNamara starred for the Orange from 2002-06 and later returned as a graduate assistant before becoming a full-time assistant coach for the 2011-12 season.
“I appreciate the chance to continue to coach at Syracuse University and help Coach Autry build on the program’s history of success,” McNamara expressed in the announcement.
“The community has meant the world to my family and I over the years. I know as a staff we are eager to hit the ground running and get right to work.”
McNamara has worked primarily with SU guards during his assistant coaching tenure along with recruiting duties and opponent scouting.
McNamara has contributed to eight NCAA Tournament appearances in his 11 seasons as an assistant, including four Sweet 16 berths, reaching the Final Four in 2013 and 2016.
“Our program is fortunate to be able to have a quality coach like Gerry McNamara,” Autry stated. “He has symbolized the uniqueness of our program as a player and as an assistant coach. I am grateful to have him remain on our staff.”
McNamara helped lead the Orange to its only national championship as a freshman point guard in 2003 and he reached the NCAA Tournament in all four seasons played.
He still holds SU records for 3-pointers in a season (107), career 3s (400), and total minutes played (4,799). McNamara ranks fourth in SU history for career points (2,099) and third in assists (648).
“I am pleased Gerry will remain on our staff,” SU athletic director John Wildhack stated. “He’s earned this well-deserved promotion to Associate Head Coach. Gerry is an excellent recruiter and has done tremendous work developing our guards. I’m thrilled he will continue to grow his career at Syracuse.”
Griffin, another former standout SU guard, started working as an assistant coach for his alma mater in 2017, primarily with centers and post players.
“I’m thrilled to continue at Syracuse as a member of Coach Autry’s staff,” Griffin expressed in the announcement. “I’ve cherished the time I’ve had working with Coach Boeheim and now I’m excited about this opportunity going forward.”
Griffin played for the Orange from 1997-2001, also contributing to four straight NCAA tourneys. He then worked as an assistant coach at St. Francis, Providence, Hofstra, and Dayton before returning to SU.
“It was very important to me that we keep Allen Griffin a part of our coaching staff,” Autry said. “He’s played a crucial role in recruiting, in developing our student-athletes as players and young men, and in our commitment to the high standards of Syracuse basketball.”
Wildhack added of Griffin: “We are thrilled that Allen will remain a key member of our basketball staff. He has done outstanding developing our centers, is an excellent recruiter and has a deep passion for Syracuse basketball.”
Syracuse native and backup point guard Symir Torrence has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per a Tuesday report from ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.
Torrence played in 61 games as a steady guard off the bench in two seasons at SU, averaging 2.5 points and 2.3 assists in 12.1 minutes per game overall, after beginning his college career at Marquette. He was recently honored at SU’s senior day.
The initial report of Torrence’s transfer plans came hours after SU landed a commitment from five-star Notre Dame transfer guard JJ Starling.
