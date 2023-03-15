Gerry McNamara is congratulated by fans who ran out into the court after Syracuse’s 82-80 win over Notre Dame at the Carrier Dome on Feb. 15, 2003. syracuse.com photo

SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team announced Wednesday that Gerry McNamara has been promoted from assistant to associate head coach.

The team also confirmed in a separate release that Allen Griffin will remain an assistant under new head coach Adrian Autry, as the latter stated in his introductory press conference last Friday.

