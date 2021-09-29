The Syracuse University men’s basketball team received a verbal commitment from 2022 center Peter Carey on Tuesday.
The 7-foot, 210-pound prospect from Sunderland, Mass., who plays high school basketball for Northfield Mount Hermon, posted a graphic to social media in which he’s wearing an SU uniform, with the caption “100 percent committed.”
Carey reportedly made an official visit to SU over the past weekend and committed to coach Jim Boeheim over offers from Massachusetts, Rutgers, Bryant, Iona, St. Bonaventure, and Brown, according to rivals.com. He is not yet rated by the major online recruiting services.
Carey is the third player committed to SU’s 2022 recruiting class, joining a pair of four-star teammates from the IMG Academy in Florida — wing Justin Taylor and point guard Quadir Copeland.
The Orange had previously landed a verbal pledge from 2022 four-star forward Kamari Lands, but he announced in August that he was reopening his recruitment.
