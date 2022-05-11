The Syracuse University men’s basketball team landed a verbal commitment from Duquesne transfer center Mounir Hima on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-11, 240-pound redshirt sophomore is expected to fill the backup center role vacated by Frank Anselem, who announced plans to leave SU via transfer on March 31 and recently committed to Georgia.
Hima reportedly made an official visit to Syracuse earlier this week prior to declaring his commitment to SU coach Jim Boeheim on social media.
“After a great visit and great conversations with (the coaching staff), I am excited to announce that I will be committing to Syracuse University,” Hima posted.
Hima should serve as a strong secondary presence in the middle of SU’s 2-3 zone behind incumbent starter Jesse Edwards.
Hima started the final five games for the Dukes and averaged 3.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game in that span. For the season, he averaged 9.6 minutes across 21 appearances, delivering 1.9 points and 2.8 rebounds per game to go with 21 total blocks.
The Orange was previously left with 6-foot-11 incoming freshman Peter Carey, who missed his senior high school season recovering from a knee injury, as the only center on the roster behind Edwards.
The product of St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark, N.J., Hima was ranked 20th in the ESPN’s High School Top 25 in the class of 2019-20. He sat out as a redshirt in his first season at Duquesne.
Syracuse has one scholarship opening left following the offseason transfers of Anselem and reserve Chaz Owens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.