The Syracuse University men’s basketball team will host Colgate for a nonconference game on Nov. 20 at the Carrier Dome.
The Raiders are the most frequently-played opponent of the Orange, and SU leads the all-time matchup, 127-45. Syracuse has won 54 straight in the series and the programs had faced off for 26 straight seasons before ending that streak last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Syracuse finished 18-10 and reached the NCAA Sweet 16 last season while Colgate went 14-2 and won its second straight Patriot League title before falling to Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA tourney.
