Guards Howard Washington and Jalen Carey intend to transfer from Syracuse University, according to multiple media reports, bringing the total to three men’s basketball scholarship players that have departed the program since Friday.
The reserves join outgoing freshman Brycen Goodine, who announced his intentions to leave via social media Friday night. Goodine has since agreed to join Providence of the Big East Conference, according to a Monday morning report from the Providence Journal.
The Orange, which finished 18-14 overall and 10-10 in the Atlantic Coast Conference in Jim Boeheim’s 44th season as head coach, could also lose star junior forward Elijah Hughes to the NBA draft. The ACC’s leading scorer has yet to declare his intentions but is widely expected to at least consider leaving to pursue a pro career.
SU will bring back the top six players from its tight rotation this past season if Hughes decides to return — guards Joe Girard III and Buddy Boeheim, along with Hughes, Marek Dolezaj, and Quincy Guerrier as forwards. Centers Bourama Sidibe and Jesse Edwards, and junior forward Robert Braswell are also expected back while John Bol Ajak will be activated as another interior presence after red-shirting this past season.
Incoming freshmen Kadary Richmond (wing) and Woody Newton (forward) were each ranked in the top 100 players of the 2020 class by 247sports.com, and have signed letters of intent for next season.
SU is also likely to explore replacement options to fill out the roster in the transfer portal, with reports surfacing that have connected the Orange to Columbia center Patrick Tape, who sat out last season with the intent to transfer.
Carey was a former top 50 recruit who missed all but the first two games of his sophomore season this year due to a thumb injury. He was replaced by freshman Joe Girard III at point guard during the second outing and figured to be behind the Glens Falls native in the rotation entering next season.
The former prized SU prospect — a 6-foot-3 slasher and creator from Harlem — averaged 12 minutes and 3.5 points per game across 25 appearances as a freshman, struggling to find consistent playing time despite the absence of incumbent starter Frank Howard for much of the first half of the season.
Washington had settled into the backup point guard role this season after a resilient career for the Orange, providing a steady veteran presence for small stretches. He averaged 7.4 minutes in 20 games, delivering just more than one point and one assist per game on average.
The 6-foot-3 guard from Buffalo was recently named the recipient of the 14th annual Bob Bradley Spirit and Courage Award by the ACC. Washington overcame a stroke suffered in September 2018, resulting in procedures to remove two blood clots from his brain and repair a hole in his heart. He still returned for three games to begin the 2018-19 season before opting for a medical redshirt.
Prior to his stroke, Washington was medically cleared to return to basketball activities after surgery to repair a torn ACL earlier that year.
SU ranked outside of the top 300 NCAA teams in minutes allotted to bench players, according to rankings at kenpom.com.
Goodine — a 6-foot-3 guard from New Bedford, Mass. — appeared in 23 games as a backup guard for SU, averaging 1.9 points in just more than eight minutes per game, adding 24 total rebounds, 17 assists, and 11 steals in limited action.
The former top-100 recruit scored on a putback with 1.7 seconds left to lift SU to a 75-73 victory over Wake Forest on Feb. 8 at the Carrier Dome to provide a signature moment for the Orange to cap off a thrilling victory.
Goodine missed a handful of games midseason due to a broken nose and was unable to carve out a regular role throughout the year.
