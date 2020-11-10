The Atlantic Coast Conference unveiled schedules for all men’s basketball teams Tuesday, including Syracuse University.
The Orange is scheduled to begin its 20-game conference slate on Dec. 12 at the Boston College Eagles. Syracuse will reportedly host Bryant to open the year on Nov. 27 in the Carrier Dome, though that nonconference game has yet to be confirmed by the school.
Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim is entering his 45th season at the helm for SU after the team finished 18-14 overall last season, producing a winning record for the 50th straight year to extend the longest active streak in college basketball.
The Orange is slated to play six different ACC foes twice this season — Boston College, Pittsburgh, Clemson, Louisville, North Carolina and North Carolina State — and will only face Duke on the road this year.
The lone nonconference foe confirmed on the Orange schedule as of Tuesday is a game slated for Dec. 8 at Rutgers as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which currently stands as the season opener.
All ACC game times have yet to be determined, and seven matchups on SU’s schedule are listed as “either/or,” with potential Tuesday/Wednesday dates still to be determined.
The ACC Tournament is slated for March 9-13 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
Syracuse’s ACC home games are against Notre Dame (Dec. 22), Florida State (Jan. 5/6), Clemson (Jan. 12/13), Miami, Fla. (Jan. 19/20), Virginia Tech (Jan. 23), North Carolina State (Jan. 31), Louisville (Feb. 2/3), Pittsburgh (Feb. 13), Boston College (Feb. 20) and North Carolina (March 1).
The Orange will play road games at Boston College (Dec. 12), Wake Forest (Dec. 29/30), North Carolina (Jan. 2), Pittsburgh (Jan. 16), Virginia (Jan. 25), Clemson (Feb. 6), North Carolina State (Feb. 9/10), Louisville (Feb. 16/17), Duke (Feb. 22), and Georgia Tech (Feb. 27).
The remainder of SU’s nonconference schedule is likely to be sorted out over the next few weeks while the ACC will announce its men’s basketball preseason award winners and media poll during a studio show at noon Wednesday on the ACC Network.
SU WOMEN GARNER HONORS
The Syracuse University women’s basketball team was picked to finish third in the Atlantic Coast Conference by the ACC Coaches’ and Blue Ribbon Panel Preseason Polls released Tuesday.
Orange seniors Tiana Mangakahia and Kiara Lewis were each selected to the 10-player Preseason All-ACC Team, while freshman Kamilla Cardoso was named one of five conference newcomers to watch.
Mangakahia, a fifth-year player slated to make her return from a missed 2019-20 campaign while recovering from Stage 2 breast cancer, was also named to the watch list for the Nancy Lieberman Award presented to the nation’s top point guard for the third time in her SU career.
In her two previous seasons, Mangakahia tallied a school-record 591 assists and scored 1,114 points to become the fastest in program history to eclipse the career 1,000-point mark.
Lewis is one of four returning starters and led SU in scoring at 17.3 points per game last year to go with averages of 4.7 assists, 1.7 steals, and 3.8 rebounds. She was also named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watch list, which is presented annually to the nation’s top shooting guard.
Cardoso — a 6-foot-7 center from Brazil — is the highest-ranked recruit in program history as the fifth-ranked prospect nationally to highlight an incoming freshman class rated No. 4 nationally by ESPNW.
The Orange will enter its 15th season under coach Quentin Hillsman later this month but the ACC women’s schedule has yet to be released.
TICKET PLANS ANNOUNCED
Syracuse announced plans Monday night to transition to a single-game ticket model for the upcoming men’s and women’s basketball seasons due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Season ticket holders can expect an email Wednesday with options that include a refund, a rollover to the 2021-22 season with the same seats and prices locked in, or a donation to the Together Cuse initiative. Fans that do not participate in the survey before Dec. 1 will have their season tickets automatically pushed to the 2021-22 campaign.
The university will provide information on individual game tickets as it becomes available. The possibility of spectators in the Carrier Dome to begin the year remains unclear, but current state COVID-19 mandates make it unlikely.
The SU football team has played five home games this fall without fans in attendance due to state coronavirus restrictions.
