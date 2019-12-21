SYRACUSE — Elijah Hughes fueled a blend of balance and efficiency to help the Syracuse University men’s basketball team overcome a barrage of 3-point field goals Saturday night.
Hughes scored 18 points to lead five players in double figures, and SU recorded 22 assists on 27 buckets to capture an 82-70 nonconference victory over North Florida of the Atlantic Sun Conference in front of 17,537 re-energized fans in the Carrier Dome.
The Ospreys connected on 17 of 46 attempts from behind the arc to finish one shy of matching the record for most 3-pointers made against the Orange, which was established at 18 by eventual national champion Virginia last season. The 46 attempts mark the most ever against an SU team.
Syracuse finished with a sterling assist-to-turnover ratio of 22:4 and had four players provide at least four assists. The next game for the Orange (7-5 overall) is slated for 7 p.m. next Saturday against Niagara in the Dome, which will be the final nonconference tune-up before resuming Atlantic Coast Conference play against Notre Dame on Jan. 4 in the Dome.
“I think we’re just finding our offensive game, our chemistry is building and we can get it even better,” SU sophomore Buddy Boeheim said. “I think we have guys out there that make the right plays always, they’re unselfish, and we trust each other whenever someone gets an open look or an open lane to make the right play. I think it’s just getting started for us and we’re only going to get better.”
Marek Dolezaj delivered 17 points, eight assists, five rebounds and three steals before fouling out late in the second half for SU. The forward made 5 of 10 shots from the field and went 7-for-7 from the free throw line, finishing with 17 or more points for the fourth time in his three seasons with the team.
Buddy Boeheim added 16 points and four assists, freshman point guard Joe Girard III added 14 points and six assists, and each starting guard went 4-for-10 on 3-pointers.
Quincy Guerrier added 10 points and seven rebounds, scoring seven points over the final 10 minutes to provide a lift off the bench that helped the Orange close out the victory.
But Hughes shined the brightest yet again as he registered four assists, three rebounds, a block and a steal to go with his team-high 18 points. The redshirt junior entered as the only player from a major conference to produce at least 200 points, 40 rebounds, 40 assists, 10 blocks and 10 steals so far this season.
“Elijah is doing everything for us,” SU coach Jim Boeheim said. “He’s doing things that nobody has done in a long time. ... I think he’s a little bit under the radar to what he’s doing. He’s really playing very well and we need it.”
The Orange made 10 of its 26 attempts from behind the arc to keep pace, reaching double digits in 3-pointers made for the fourth straight game and sixth time overall this season. SU’s season average of 9.5 per game would mark the highest for a single season in program history.
The Ospreys (7-7) entered as the national leader averaging 12.5 3-pointers per game and lived up to their billing. They attempted 55 shots overall, all but nine of which came from deep.
J.T. Escobar paced North Florida with 19 points, including a 6-for-12 mark beyond the arc, while Carter Hendricksen added 17 points on five 3-pointers. Ivan Gandia-Rosa and Garrett Sams each added 11 points, including three apiece from deep.
SU utilized a 13-2 run midway through the second half to seize control after a back-and-forth game that had featured 14 lead changes, nine ties, and no lead larger than six points throughout the first 30 minutes.
SU finished with five players in double figures for the first time since a March 2016 victory over Dayton, and topped its season average of 17.3 assists, which ranks 15th nationally.
Jim Boeheim announced after the game that backup point guard Howard Washington, who had played his way into the rotation after missing last season to recover from a stroke and overcame a torn ACL the season prior, sat out Saturday night due to swelling in his knee and was expecting a medical update on Sunday.
The mood was all positive in the Dome otherwise, with an energetic fan base that was commended by Boeheim after the game less than a week after the 44th-year coach criticized the lack of energy from the crowd during key moments of SU’s 74-62 win over Oakland last Wednesday.
North-Syracuse native and Washington Nationals pitcher Patrick Corbin received a strong ovation from the area fans when he was announced sitting courtside after helping lead his Major League Baseball team to its first World Series championship this past fall.
The crowd also contained a wedding party seated behind the regular student section, with the bride and groom sill dressed in their attire holding signs and cheering loudly throughout the game.
