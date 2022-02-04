Buddy Boeheim is cementing his place among the Syracuse University men’s basketball icons that inspired and molded his game.
The star senior shooting guard with an appreciation for the SU lineage as the son of 46th-year Hall of Fame head coach, Jim Boeheim, is climbing the ranks for career scoring and total 3-pointers for the Orange with each passing day.
He is on pace to move into the No. 2 spot on the team career 3-pointers list today when Syracuse (11-11 overall, 5-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) hosts Louisville (11-11, 5-7) at 2 p.m. in the Carrier Dome, to be televised on ESPN2.
“I haven’t really had time to process it yet, but just thinking about growing up here, Syracuse basketball means everything to me and guys I looked up to, I’m passing now in scoring, and I’ll hear this or that, it’s crazy how it comes full circle,” Buddy Boeheim said during a Friday phone interview.
“Those are guys I looked up to and guys that inspired me to start playing basketball at a young age to try to be like them.”
Boeheim has scored a combined 47 points over his last two games to jump four spots into No. 18 on the all-time scoring list at SU, entering today with 1,577 for his career.
In the past week he has surpassed SU assistant coach Adrian Autry along with Todd Burgan, Roosevelt Bouie, and Brandon Triche.
Boeheim is next chasing Dave Johnson (1,614), former teammate Tyus Battle (1,647) and C.J. Fair (1,660) to jump into the top 15. Another childhood favorite and recent offseason training companion, Eric Devendorf, is also eventually within reach at No. 14 (1,680).
“These are guys I looked up to, guys I know well, guys I talk to still to this day, and they root me on,” Boeheim said. “Now they’re watching me and cheering me on and those are guys I cheered on as hard as anyone there was as a kid, and now it’s the other way around, so it’s pretty awesome.”
Boeheim enters today with 280 career 3-pointers to rank fourth in SU history, just three shy of eclipsing Trevor Cooney (281) and Andy Rautins (282) for sole possession of second place.
He is likely to settle in behind SU assistant coach and mentor, Gerry McNamara, who holds the Orange’s career record mark of 400.
“That one is crazy to me, obviously being a shooter that’s what I pride myself on, but being up there with G-Mac, that number is pretty untouchable, but even to be in that same list with him,” Boeheim said. “Someone I looked up to as a kid and have had the opportunity to work with these last four years has been one of the biggest privileges of playing at Syracuse. He won’t take much, but I owe him a lot of credit for my success here.”
Boeheim talked about looking up to Rautins as a fellow long-range shooter from Jamesville-DeWitt High School, and said he became close to Cooney while spending more time around the team in the later stages of his tenure from 2012-16. He credited Cooney’s work ethic as an example to follow.
“That kind of inspired me to take it up a notch and start working extra hard if I wanted to be like him and be like guys that could shoot it as well as him,” Boeheim said.
Boeheim enters the weekend ranked third in the ACC for scoring average at 19.3 points per game, second with 59 total 3-pointers and is third in free throws at 89.4 percent. He plays 37.5 minutes per game for the sixth-most nationally.
He was recently named a top-10 finalist for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award and is the reigning ACC Player of the Week.
“You never know what’s going to happen, it depends how hard somebody works,” SU coach Jim Boeheim said of Buddy after he scored a season-high 30 in a victory over Wake Forest last Saturday to move into the top 20 for career scoring.
“We knew he was a good player, we knew he could shoot, he showed that right away his freshman year and by sophomore year he was putting the ball on the floor and making plays,” Jim Boeheim added. “He’s worked really hard with (McNamara) and in the summer with (Devendorf). That’s why he’s able to do what he’s able to do.”
WILLIAMS REMAINS OUT
Louisville will be without leading scorer and rebounder Malik Williams for today’s game against Syracuse.
Cardinals interim coach Mike Pegues confirmed Friday that the graduate senior will miss his second straight outing due to an indefinite suspension imposed by the team.
The 6-foot-11 forward/center averages 10.7 points and 8.7 rebounds but was held out last game for “failure at multiple times during the season to live up to the standard Louisville sets for its players,” per Pegues.
He could rejoin the team later this season but did not travel with Louisville for today’s game.
“I won’t get into timing but there is a meeting scheduled for Malik and I to sit down,” Pegues told the Louisville Courier Journal on Friday. “Hopefully we can get on the same page.”
STARTER RELIANT
Syracuse is the only NCAA Division I team with all five starters averaging at least 12 points per game and joins St. Bonaventure as the only two squads with the entire starting unit in double figures.
The Orange starters combine to average 71.4 points per game, which is tops nationally, and the first unit accounts for 92 percent of its offensive production.
The SU starters scored every point in Wednesday’s 89-82 victory at North Carolina State, combining for their highest output as a unit against an ACC foe.
GAME ON AT LAST
Syracuse and Louisville will face off today for the first time since Feb. 19, 2020, after their last three scheduled matchups were called off due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Orange and Cardinals were scheduled to play in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals in March 2020 before the event was called off at the start of the pandemic.
Both scheduled matchups were canceled to comply with safety protocol last year after the visiting team had already traveled to the host site for each outing.
