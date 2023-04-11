Jesse Edwards will enter the NCAA transfer portal after four seasons with the Syracuse University men’s basketball team.
The 6-foot-11 center confirmed his plans Tuesday afternoon on Instagram after reports surfaced late Monday night that he would be exiting the program.
Edwards’ father told syracuse.com that his son pursuing an NIL package factored into the decision.
Edwards is set to graduate from SU next month and has one season of collegiate eligibility remaining due to playing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The native of Amsterdam, Netherlands, thanked coaches and fans in a heartfelt announcement while declaring his intentions to explore other options for his graduate year.
“Four years ago I got the amazing opportunity to play basketball in this cold, snowy place called Syracuse that I only knew from sports highlights,” Edwards expressed in his statement.
“Over the years I learned this place is about so much more than just snow and basketball. I grew as a player and teammate but more importantly, as a person.”
Edwards finished second in the Atlantic Coast Conference at 10.3 rebounds per game and led the league with an average of 2.7 blocks as a senior this year. He averaged a career-best 14.5 points on a conference-leading field goal percentage of .592 and started all 32 games for the Orange (17-15 overall).
He delivered an all-time performance in his final game at the JMA Wireless Dome, finishing with 27 points and 20 rebounds in a victory over Wake Forest. That marked the first 20-20 performance for an SU player in regulation since Derrick Coleman in 1990. Paul Harris also accomplished the feat in a six-overtime victory over Connecticut in the 2009 Big East Tournament.
Edwards started 24 games at center in the 2021-22 campaign before suffering a season-ending wrist injury to prematurely end his first full stint as the starter. He averaged less than 10 minutes per game his first two years developing off the SU bench.
New SU head coach Adrian Autry is left with returning backup Mounir Hima — a 6-foot-11, 230-pound shot-blocking presence entering his junior year — atop the center depth chart.
Syracuse is also expected to bring back 6-foot-11 freshman Peter Carey, who played in three games as a reserve before being shut down with a knee injury last year, while adding incoming freshman William Patterson, a 7-foot-2 center from Brooklyn.
Autry could also turn to the transfer portal to replace Edwards as the starting center. As of Tuesday, 247Sports rated the 7-foot-1, 260-pound Michigan center Hunter Dickinson as the top player remainaing at any position in the portal.
Edwards joined fellow senior Joe Girard III in the transfer portal as each will utilize their fifth year of eligibility elsewhere.
The Orange also lost veteran reserves Symir Torrence and John Bol Ajak via transfer, while freshman point guard Judah Mintz has declared for the NBA Draft but is retaining NCAA eligibility with a return to SU still on the table.
Syracuse has added five-star transfer guard J.J. Starling to offset the losses while forwards Benny Williams and Chris Bell have publicly declared their intentions to return to SU.
It appears likely that freshmen Justin Taylor, Maliq Brown, and Quadir Copeland will also be back for their second seasons, respectively, after each contributed at various points of their rookie campaigns.
The NCAA transfer portal will remain open until May 11 for men’s and women’s basketball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.