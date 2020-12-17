SYRACUSE — Quincy Guerrier has described his role multiple times this year as “being a monster,” for the Syracuse University men’s basketball team. Six games into his sophomore season, the 6-foot-7 and 220-pound forward from Montreal is fitting that description.
Guerrier leads the Orange with averages of 16.5 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, a field-goal percentage of 67.3, a 3-point percentage of 45.5, and an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.33.
Guerrier will look to continue his terrorizing start to the season when Syracuse (5-1 overall) hosts Buffalo (3-2) at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Carrier Dome for a nonconference game to be televised on the ACC Network.
“I know my role, I got to be aggressive, go to the rebounds, help my teammates, and be a monster down there,” Guerrier said Wednesday after hauling in a career-best 16 rebounds to pace SU’s win over Northeastern.
“With Bourama (Sidibe) out, I know I need to step up that part of my game, the rebounding,” Guerrier added. “I’m just trying to be aggressive every game and help my teammates. I’m moving my feet faster and that’s the reason why I’m getting rebounds.”
Guerrier ranks second in the Atlantic Coast Conference for rebounding average, ninth in scoring, and third in field goal percentage. He is the only player in the conference in the top 10 for all three stat categories. He is one of only four ACC players in the top 10 for points and rebounds average, joining Justin Champagnie (Pittsburgh), Moses Wright (Georgia Tech), and Matthew Hurt (Duke).
In Wednesday’s win, Guerrier also scored 18 points to mark his third double-double of the season, already matching his total from last year.
His previous career high in rebounds was 13, which he achieved in two prior games this season, and his 16 boards on Wednesday was the most for any SU player since Bourama Sidibe in January 2018.
“Quincy has been good right from the beginning, physical around the basket, doing what we need to have him do to win,” SU coach Jim Boeheim said after SU’s victory on Wednesday.
“He’s stronger than most anybody he’s going to play against, he’s quick to the ball, he’s got good instincts around the basket,” Boeheim later added. “I think he’s a much better player than what he’s shown so far because he can put it on the floor and go by people and make plays, he hasn’t done that much yet, but he’s capable and he’ll get there.”
Guerrier has displayed improvement across the board since his freshman campaign, thriving in his first opportunity as the starter. Last season, Guerrier finished with an average of 6.9 points on 49.7 percent shooting to go with 5.3 rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench per game.
Guerrier’s most noticeable improvement thus far is on 3-point shooting — already hitting 5 of 11 attempts following a 3-for-24 showing last season.
Boeheim publicly criticized Guerrier’s shot selection at times last year and stated earlier this week that he was mostly a spot-up shooter on summer teams that he observed in the recruiting process.
“I’ve been shooting my whole life so I know it was not a big deal, my freshman year I tried to find another way to help my teammates, and I know this year will be a little different now letting me shoot the ball,” Guerrier said. “I’m just more confident. My teammates know I can shoot the ball and make shots, and I think I’ve proven it. I still have more to prove but I’m just more confident this year.”
Guerrier has attempted only one shot from deep over SU’s last two games, taking advantage of matchups inside and SU’s attempts to feed him rolling to the basket, preferring to wreak havoc underneath for the Orange.
Guerrier’s prowess on the glass has helped SU overcome the loss of starting center, Bourama Sidibe, expected to be out at least through the end of the month due to a torn meniscus suffered in the season opener.
“He’s a beast down there, we know we can count on him every game to get double-digit rebounds and double-digit points,” SU guard Joe Girard III said. “Every time he gets it down low it seems like he’s going to make it, and it helps us outside shooting. We feel confident that if it doesn’t go in, a guy like him can go get a rebound for us and put it back in for two or even some and-ones, which is big for us with momentum, so he allows us to play with confidence and play freely.”
ORANGE AMONG ACC LEADERS
Guerrier is one of several SU players among the Atlantic Coast Conference stat leaders entering Thursday.
Alan Griffin leads the ACC with 18 total 3-pointers despite being held scoreless in the last outing and his percentage of 41.9 is the highest among all players in the top 10.
Freshman point guard Kadary Richmond leads the conference with 17 total steals and an average of 2.83 per game.
Richmond also ranks 10th in the conference with an average of four assists per game, just behind teammates Marek Dolezaj and Joe Girard III, who each average 4.2 per game to tie for eighth in the ACC. Syracuse is the only team with three players to rank among the ACC’s top 10 in assists average.
MAREK MINUTES MILESTONE
Syracuse senior center Marek Dolezaj played all 40 minutes in Wednesday’s win over Northeastern to surpass 3,000 minutes played for his SU career.
The 6-foot-10, 201-pound senior from Slovakia is averaging 11.5 points and 5.7 rebounds to go with 4.2 assists per game, which is tied for the team lead. He is second on SU this year with 196 minutes played and is shooting 51 percent from the field and 86.4 percent on free throws.
ROCHESTER NATIVE PACING UB
Rochester native Jeenathan Williams enters Saturday’s game at SU as the leading scorer and rebounder for Buffalo. The 6-foot-5, 206-pound junior forward is averaging 20 points and 8.6 rebounds and has started all five games for the Bulls (3-2).
Williams played in all 32 games last year and finished second on the team in scoring at 11.6 points per game.
