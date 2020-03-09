Syracuse University men’s basketball forward Elijah Hughes was named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference first team to highlight the All-ACC award winners released by the conference Monday.
Duke sophomore guard Tre Jones was voted as the ACC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, and Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton was named ACC Coach of the Year.
The Orange (17-14 overall, 10-10 ACC) is the sixth seed for the ACC Tournament and is scheduled to open at 9 p.m. Wednesday in Greensboro, N.C., against the winner of a first-round matchup between No. 11 Virginia Tech (16-15, 7-13) and No. 14 North Carolina (13-18, 6-14).
Hughes left SU’s regular-season finale at halftime Saturday — a 69-65 overtime setback at Miami (Fla.) — due to an apparent head injury and his status for the postseason remains uncertain.
The SU star was joined on the All-ACC first team by Jones, Duke freshman center Vernon Carey Jr., Louisville junior forward Jordan Nwora, and Notre Dame senior forward John Mooney.
Hughes — the 6-foot-6 redshirt junior in his second active season with the Orange after transferring from East Carolina — scored 18.8 points per game to lead the conference during the regular season.
He also averaged 4.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game, and made 74 total 3-pointers to rank fourth in the ACC.
Hughes received seven first-place votes for ACC Player of the Year to finish fourth behind Jones (34), Nwora (17), and Mooney (11).
He became the fourth SU player chosen for All-ACC first team honors — joining C.J. Fair (2013-14), Rakeem Christmas (2014-15), and Michael Gbinije (2015-16) — since the Orange entered the conference for the 2013-14 campaign.
Carey Jr. was also named the ACC Rookie of the Year. Florida State freshman Patrick Williams received the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award and North Carolina junior Garrison Brooks was chosen as the conference’s Most Improved Player.
SU sophomore guard Buddy Boeheim was the only other Orange player to garner consideration, receiving 10 votes for the ACC Most Improved Player award to finish fourth in the voting.
Boeheim led the ACC in total 3-pointers (95) and ranked 10th in the conference for scoring average (15.5 points per game) during the regular season, increasing his output from a 6.8-ppg average to go with 47 total 3-pointers last year as a freshman.
The All-ACC second team is comprised of Brooks, Virginia forward Mamadi Diakite, North Carolina State guard Markell Johnson, and Florida State guards Devin Vassell and Trent Forrest.
The All-ACC third team features North Carolina freshman guard Cole Anthony, Virginia guard Kihei Clark, Georgia Tech guard Jose Alvarado, Clemson forward Aamir Simms, and Wake Forest center Olivier Sarr.
The ACC Tournament from Greensboro, N.C., is slated to begin with first-round games Tuesday and end with the championship game Saturday night for an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA Selection Show is slated for Sunday.
