Emotions will be running high Sunday afternoon when Tiana Mangakahia takes the Carrier Dome court for the final time, and on her own terms.
The graduate point guard confirmed during a Zoom session with media Wednesday that she is in her last season with Syracuse University women’s basketball and intends to turn pro at the conclusion of the campaign.
The Orange is scheduled to host the No.2/4-ranked North Carolina State Wolfpack at noon Sunday in a key Atlantic Coast Conference clash on SU’s “senior day,” to end the regular season for both teams.
The game will also serve as SU’s designated “Play 4 Kay” outing to raise money and awareness to fight against breast cancer.
Syracuse will don new pink uniforms that were custom-designed as a tribute to Mangakahia’s fight against the disease, featuring pink ribbons along the sides and a “Tough 4 T,” patch on the chest, referencing the phrase used on apparel and hashtags during her battle.
“It’s going to be really emotional this weekend, just with everything I’ve gone through,” Mangakahia said through tears. “When I first got here, ‘Coach Q,’ has believed and trusted in me since I stepped on campus, so I’ll always just be very grateful.”
Mangakahia has started all but one game during her comeback year for the Orange after missing the 2019-20 season while recovering from Stage 2 breast cancer.
She leads the nation with an average of 7.7 assists to go with 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game to help lead SU, which entered Thursday at 11-6 overall and 8-6 in the ACC.
The 5-foot-6 native of Brisbane, Australia, is shooting 84.4 percent on free throws, 36.4 percent on 3-pointers, and is a top 10 national finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award to recognize the best point guard in the country.
Mangakahia has finished with a double-digit assist total in six games while only two other ACC players have produced a single such outing.
Syracuse coach Quentin Hillsman described her presence on the court as the season winds down as “a blessing,” after Mangakahia endured eight rounds of chemotherapy and two surgeries between her June 2019 diagnosis and being declared cancer free in November that year.
Hillsman looks to Sunday’s game as another moment for the team and her supporters to reflect on the journey back.
“I think it’s going to be an emotional day from a lot of different aspects,” Hillsman said. “For Tiana, it definitely is, just for what she has endured and what she has done to fight and get back on the court and lead the conference in assists, she has had a solid year.”
Mangakahia was on the WNBA Draft radar prior to her diagnosis and was named to the Australian Women’s National Team this past July. She will leave SU as the all-time leader in assists, entering Thursday with a program-record 724 dimes to go with 1,294 career points.
Mangakahia said during the preseason that she was “95 percent sure,” that she would move on from SU after the season despite the chance for an added year of eligibility by the NCAA due to COVID-19 concerns.
“It’s changed to 100 percent now, I want to go pro and I feel ready,” Mangakahia said this week.
“I’ve been working out by myself more before practices, I came in early today and took 300 shots, I’m just trying to do everything I can to be the best and perform the best when we play,” she added. “Especially against N.C. State (on Sunday). I think that is my opportunity to show teams what I can do.”
The lone damper on Mangakahia’s anticipated Dome swan song is the expected absence of fans in the crowd to share the experience.
The state COVID-19 mandates barring spectators was lifted Feb. 23 for approved venues but SU athletics has yet to announce plans to allow fans to attend its remaining home games for men’s or women’s basketball. The men’s team will finish with home games next Monday and Wednesday in the Dome.
“I think we’re all used to it, I definitely miss them though,” Mangakahia said. “I miss people cheering when we hit a big basket or coming out and high-fiving kids, so it sucks, but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”
The ACC women’s basketball tournament is scheduled for March 3-7 next week at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., and the selection show for the NCAA women’s basketball Tournament is March 15.
SU BUBBLE WATCH
The SU men’s basketball team (13-7, 7-6) entered Thursday at No. 56 in the NCAA NET rankings, falling nearly 10 spots since Monday’s 85-71 loss at Duke. According to famed ESPN bracketology expert Joe Lunardi, the loss shifted the Orange from “next four out,” for an at-large bid to “off the page.”
The key blemish is the Orange’s 0-5 record in Quad 1 games, with its last guaranteed opportunity to gain a Q1 win Saturday at Georgia Tech. Next week’s home games against North Carolina and Clemson could also help boost SU’s resume for the NCAA Tournament as potential Quad 2 victories.
According to the NET formula, a Quad 1 game is against a team in the top 30 of the rankings at home, top 50 at a neutral site, or top 75 on the road.
Syracuse will have its final chance to improve its standing in the ACC Tournament from March 9-13 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
RICHMOND TOPS STEAL RATE
SU men’s basketball freshman Kadary Richmond entered the week leading the nation in steals rate, which is the ratio of steals per minute played.
The 6-foot-3 backup point guard from Brooklyn is averaging two steals per game to rank third in the ACC and is playing 21.7 minutes per game.
COSIDA HONORS SU’s MOORE
Pete Moore, the SU Director of Athletics Communications, was announced as the recipient of the 2021 Arch Ward Award by the College Sports Information Directors of America on Tuesday.
The award is presented annually to a CoSIDA member who has made outstanding contributions in athletic communications or has “brought dignity and prestige to the profession.”
Moore has worked with SU Athletics since 1998 and as director of athletic communications since August 2007.
