The Syracuse University offense disappeared down the stretch before falling to Virginia Tech in a battle of teams that shared the longest active win streak in Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball.
Justyn Mutts recorded the second triple-double in team history to lift the Hokies to the 71-59 victory over the Orange in front of 8,925 fans Saturday night at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.
Buddy Boeheim scored a game-high 21 points to lead SU but a six-minute scoreless drought that ended with 50 seconds left was too much to overcome.
Syracuse (13-12 overall, 7-7 ACC) had its four-game win streak snapped and is off this week before hosting Boston College at noon next Saturday to begin a grueling stretch run.
Buddy Boeheim scored on a high arcing shot off the dribble to tie the game at 54 apiece with six minutes and 55 seconds left.
Virginia Tech then reeled off a 13-0 run and kept Syracuse off the board until Boeheim hit a 3-pointer with 50 seconds left to cut the deficit to 67-57.
Mutts finished with 12 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds, while Keve Aluma scored a team-best 20 points in the fifth straight win for the Hokies (15-7, 7-7).
Syracuse point guard Joe Girard III scored 16 points, including a 4-for-7 mark from behind the arc, and the junior from Glens Falls surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career.
Sophomore center Frank Anselem hauled in a game-high 15 rebounds, the most for any SU player this season.
He played 37 minutes in his first career start in place of Jesse Edwards, who was ruled out for the season Thursday due to a left wrist fracture. Syracuse had started the same lineup for all prior 24 games.
“It’s basketball, just go out and play,” Anselem said afterward in a video on the SU Athletics web site. “I’ve thought about it, but you don’t want to get in a situation where you’re like: ‘Oh, Jesse’s out.’ I don’t want to go out there and make a mistake where you’re just being in your head.”
Cole Swider supplied 10 rebounds to go with eight points, missing all five of his attempts from deep while finishing 4-for-13 overall for SU. Jimmy Boeheim went 2-for-9 and scored six on a pair of 3-pointers.
Both teams entered having won four straight games as the top 3-point shooting squads in the ACC. They each attempted 27 from deep and SU made 10 while Virginia Tech hit eight.
The Hokies held a 10-point edge in points in the paint and a 16-point advantage on free throws, where SU went just 1-for-4.
The Orange will take the midweek bye then gear up for a stretch of five games in 10 days starting next Saturday in its second clash with the Eagles. Syracuse beat host Boston College, 73-64, on Feb. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.