The Syracuse University women’s basketball team fell short of completing a double-digit comeback in the second half to end its season in the WNIT Super 16 Friday night.
Abbey Hsu scored 21 points and went 5-for-15 on 3-pointers to lift the host Columbia Tigers to the 88-82 victory over the Orange at Levien Gymnasium in New York City.
Syracuse ended its first season under head coach Felisha Legette-Jack with a 20-12 overall record.
The former SU standout became the first head coach among seven in team history to guide a 20-win campaign and a postseason appearance in their first season at the helm.
Columbia (26-5) advanced to the WNIT Great Eight to face Ivy League foe Harvard on Sunday or Monday.
Sophomore guard Georgia Woolley scored a season-high 30 points for SU to lead all scorers, while Dariauna Lewis delivered 16 points and 13 rebounds, and Dyaisha Fair added 16 points.
Hsu was joined in double figures by Kaitlyn Davis with 17 points, Hannah Pratt providing 16 points, along with Jaida Patrick and Kitty Henderson chipping in 13 points apiece for the Lions.
Syracuse trailed Columbia, 69-65, entering the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run after falling behind by as much as 12 in the third. The Lions were able to withstand the Orange rally down the stretch.
Columbia clamped down to force a shot clock violation with one minute and 38 seconds left to preserve an 81-78 edge. Henderson then drove baseline to score on a layup with 1:07 left to extend the Lions advantage to 83-78.
Woolley quickly answered with a 3-pointer to trim SU’s deficit to 83-81 with 59 seconds left, but an elbow jumper by Davis on the other end pushed Columbia’s advantage to 85-81.
The Lions converted on multiple free throws to maintain a two-possession edge from there.
Syracuse held a 45-41 halftime advantage after five lead changes through an up-tempo first half.
The Orange fell to 13-5 all-time in the WNIT and had reach the semifinals in their most recent appearance in 2012.
