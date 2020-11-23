The Syracuse University men’s basketball team confirmed in a press release Monday that it will host Bryant at 3 p.m. Friday in the Carrier Dome for its season opener as originally scheduled.
The nonconference outing seemed to be in jeopardy after SU coach Jim Boeheim and one other member of the team tested positive for COVID-19, as announced by the school on Nov. 15, prompting a pause in team activities.
In its latest release, SU stated that Boeheim completed his required 10-day isolation period and has returned to work, while all other members of the basketball program underwent multiple tests over the past week. Over that period, no additional players, coaches, or staff associated with the men’s basketball program have tested positive.
“The Syracuse University Department of Athletics has worked closely with the Onondaga County Health Department, the New York State Department of Health, and the Atlantic Coast Conference to enact protocols appropriate to resume basketball-related activities and safeguard the health and wellness of our student-athletes, our campus, and the Central New York Community,” the statement read from SU Athletics. “These protocols include, but have not been limited to, robust testing of all members of the basketball program multiple times each week.”
The program will remain in close contact the with the Onondaga County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health as basketball activities resume to ensure the health and safety of student-athletes and the surrounding community, per the release.
Syracuse finished 18-14 overall and 10-10 in the Atlantic Coast Conference last year and was picked to finish sixth in the recent ACC Preseason Media Poll for Boeheim’s 45th season at the helm.
