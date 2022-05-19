Syracuse University men’s basketball will face Lehigh in a nonconference game on Nov. 7 in the JMA Wireless Dome, per a team announcement Thursday.
The teams were scheduled to play last year but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 protocol. The matchup is slated as the regular-season opener to begin Jim Boeheim’s 47th season as head coach, but the full SU schedule has yet to be released.
Syracuse finished 16-17 overall last year for its first losing campaign in 53 seasons. The Mountain Hawks went 13-19 overall and 10-8 in the Patriot League.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.