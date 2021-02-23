The Syracuse University men’s basketball team are scheduled to host Clemson at 5 p.m. March 3 in the Carrier Dome in a makeup game, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday. The conference matchup will be televised on the ACC Network.
The Orange and Tigers were initially slated to play on Jan. 12, but the game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent quarantining and contact tracing in the Clemson program.
Syracuse (13-7 overall, 7-6 ACC) is next scheduled to play at noon Saturday in a league road game at Georgia Tech. Tuesday’s updated NCAA NET rankings show the Orange fell seven spots to No. 54 following its 85-71 loss to the Duke Blue Devils on Monday.
Syracuse dropped to 0-5 in Quad 1 games, according to the NET rankings used to determine NCAA at-large bids, and Saturday’s game will be its final guaranteed opportunity to gain its first Q1 win.
Syracuse had four other games postponed that appear unlikely to be made up, losing a pair against Louisville (Feb. 3 and 17), a home game against Florida State (Jan. 6) and a road outing at Wake Forest (Dec. 30).
The Orange is slated to host North Carolina on March 1 before closing the regular season with the makeup against Clemson. SU coach Jim Boeheim had expressed confidence in making up at least one delayed game over the past week, pointing to the March 3 date as a potential opening.
The Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament is scheduled for March 9-13 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
