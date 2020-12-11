College basketball
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team remains on track to open its Atlantic Coast Conference schedule at 1 p.m. today against Boston College at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
The conference opener will be televised on ESPNU. Syracuse (3-1 overall) is coming off its first loss of the season, a 79-69 setback at No. 21/22 Rutgers on Tuesday, while the Eagles (1-4) enter on a three-game losing streak.
The Orange is expected to have shooting guard Buddy Boeheim back in the lineup after missing the last three games for contract tracing following one positive COVID-19 test in the program. He scored a team-high 21 points, including four 3-pointers, in his lone appearance during SU’s season opener.
Syracuse has won four straight games in the longtime series between former Big East rivals. Today marks their 78th matchup.
