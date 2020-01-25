SYRACUSE — Marek Dolezaj is often the unsung hero for the Syracuse University men’s basketball team. But he delivered a series of key plays in the decisive moments on Saturday to prompt Orange coach Jim Boeheim and the 23,711 fans in attendance to exalt his praises as they left the Carrier Dome.
Dolezaj scored 17 points to go with seven rebounds and three assists, and provided several clutch plays to help SU hold off Pittsburgh, 69-61, to claim its fifth straight Atlantic Coast Conference victory in front of the NCAA’s largest on-campus crowd of the season.
Buddy Boeheim scored 18 of his 21 points in the first half, Elijah Hughes scored all of his 10 points after halftime, and SU again controlled the paint to extend its winning streak despite matching its season-low of five 3-point field goals.
SU (13-7 overall, 6-3 ACC) will look to continue surging when it plays next at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Clemson before returning to the Dome to host eighth-ranked Duke at 8 p.m. next Saturday.
“Guys like (Hughes) and (Joe Girard III) didn’t have their best games today but we stuck together, we played good defense, and that’s how we won,” said Dolezaj, the versatile 6-foot-10 junior from Bratislava, Slovakia.
“These last five games, I think we’ve played great defense,” he added. “That’s what we need to do and that’s how we’re going to win these games.”
The Panthers (13-7, 4-5) trailed by as much as 20 in the first half but endured its poor showing early and produced a 14-3 run down the stretch, eventually cutting SU’s advantage to 61-58 with two minutes left.
Dolezaj scored on a putback after a miss inside by Hughes to extend the edge back to five, 63-58, and broke up a lob pass to prevent an easy dunk on the ensuing Pittsburgh possession, allowing SU to regain possession with 1:12 left.
Pittsburgh later scored to trim SU’s advantage to 63-60 with 32 seconds left before Dolezaj helped set up the knockout blow, lofting the inbound pass up court to a streaking Hughes, who slammed home the breakaway dunk in transition to increase the lead back to five points to the delight of the Dome crowd.
Dolezaj finished the victory by rebounding a missed Pittsburgh free throw and sinking a pair on the other end with 16 seconds left to push the SU edge back to 67-61. The career .665-percent foul shooter finished 7-for-7 at the free throw line to match his career high, and went 5-for-11 from the field, scoring several buckets utilizing isolation moves in the post.
“Marek was really, really good tonight, and he’s a really key player for us to be successful,” said Jim Boeheim, in the midst of his 44th season as SU coach. “He’s a really versatile player for us, plays center and forward, he handles the ball and takes it out. He’s a huge key to what we do.”
SU tallied 36 points in the paint and scored 34 or more on the interior for the fourth straight game after failing to do so in any of its previous 11 outings. The Orange had reached that mark only once prior to its current streak, registering 40 points in the paint during a 97-46 nonconference victory over Bucknell on Nov. 23.
SU made just 5 of 21 from behind the arc and was held to single digits in 3-point field goals for the fourth straight game after connecting on 10 or more in six of its previous eight outings.
SU’s .238 percentage from deep marked its second lowest of the season, only topping the .172 mark from its season-opening loss to Virginia, and yet SU never trailed in Saturday’s game.
SU also finished with four traditional three-point plays — scoring inside while getting fouled and converting the free throw — nearly matching the number of shots it made from deep.
“It’s not necessarily (an emphasis to score inside), it’s just really going to what the defense gives us and we’ve been capitalizing there,” Hughes said. “We’re not one dimensional.”
Freshman Quincy Guerrier added 10 points and eight rebounds, providing energy and toughness down the stretch. He produced a 5-0 solo run midway through the second half to extend SU’s edge to 51-35 to fend off the initial comeback bid by the Panthers.
Buddy Boeheim carried SU’s offense in the first half while Hughes was held scoreless, providing 18 of his team’s 30 points while connecting all three of its shots from deep before the break. SU also played lockdown defense early to build its advantage, nearly recording as many blocks (five) as the Panthers made field goals during a 6-for-26 shooting performance in the first half.
Hughes impacted the game, despite struggling to score early, with three blocks, four rebounds, and three assists while shooting 0-for-5 from the field in the first half. He hit a mid-range pull-up to score his first bucket four minutes into the second half, and went 4-for-7 after the break in his first game as the ACC’s leading scorer to help SU secure the victory.
Freshman point guard Joe Girard III finished with just seven points on 2-for-8 shooting but provided four assists, four rebounds and a pair of steals, including a takeaway in the backcourt with seven seconds left to help the Orange dribble out the clock.
SU reserve guard Howard Washington missed his second straight game due to a sprained ankle suffered in practice, and Jim Boeheim said afterward that he didn’t know when the junior might be cleared to return.
