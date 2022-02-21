SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team flipped its season-long script and overcame subpar shooting to win with defense Monday night at the Carrier Dome.
Syracuse made three stops in the final 30 seconds of overtime to fend off Georgia Tech for the 74-73 Atlantic Coast Conference victory in front of a crowd of 22,042 fans in attendance.
The Orange (15-12 overall, 9-7 ACC) has won six of its past seven games and will next play at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Notre Dame for the third of five games in a 10-day span.
Georgia Tech star Michael Devoe received an inbound pass with three seconds left in the extra session, took one dribble and missed the potential game-winner on a deep jump shot as the buzzer sounded.
“When you shoot that poorly for us to still be able to win the game, that’s a lot of guts, a lot of determination,” SU coach Jim Boeheim said afterward. “I’m really proud of them the way they made those last couple stops. Those are tough plays to make.”
Jimmy Boeheim produced his second straight double-double to lead SU with 20 points and 10 rebounds, including a pair of free throws with one minute and 58 seconds left in overtime to push the SU edge to 74-70.
Kyle Sturdivant then knocked down a 3-pointer with 1:35 left to cut Georgia Tech’s deficit to 74-73, but the SU defense took over from there.
Syracuse converged in the paint and forced Georgia Tech to turn it over with a pass to the baseline that flew out of bounds with 29 seconds left. The Yellow Jackets quickly regained possession, stripping Buddy Boeheim at halfcourt before the ball bounced off his leg out of bounds upon an official review.
Devoe missed a pair of shots on the other end, but Georgia Tech came up with both rebounds and maintained possession on a held ball with three seconds left, setting up the final shot attempt for Devoe.
“You’re just trying to be as locked in as possible, a lot of emotions obviously, and you’re just trying to do everything you can to get that final stop,” Jimmy Boeheim said. “It felt like it lasted an hour, but we got it, and we got a few big stops down the stretch which I thought was really key to the game.”
Syracuse also forced a shot clock violation with 16.5 seconds left in regulation and the game tied at 63 apiece but it was unable to capitalize afterward before heading to overtime.
The Orange held the Yellow Jackets to 34 percent shooting after halftime, including a 2-for-8 mark in overtime.
“We’ve lost four or five games like that, and it’s just defense, we got stops,” Buddy Boeheim said. “In the past we weren’t able to get stops down the stretch and that’s what cost us the game but today we were able to get stops in pivotal spots. … It was just a really good win, as good as any win we’ve had.”
Cole Swider also supplied a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds to help SU endure a bad shooting night from its backcourt. Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard III scored 15 and 12 points, respectively, and combined to shoot 8-for-35 from the field.
Buddy Boeheim was held scoreless into the second half and made the only of his seven 3-point attempts to push SU ahead, 72-70, with 2:18 left in OT.
Syracuse was held below 33 percent shooting for just the third time this season. Jimmy Boeheim scored 15 points in the first half to keep SU afloat as the rest of the unit went 6-for-24 but still went into halftime with the game tied at 33 apiece.
“It’s good to win when you’re not shooting that well as a team, and we haven’t had a gut-check like that in a while, so it will be good for us going forward,” Jimmy Boeheim said.
Rodney Howard delivered 19 points and 10 rebounds for Georgia Tech (11-16, 4-12), while Devoe and Jordan Usher added 14 points apiece.
Syracuse will now face each of the top four teams in the ACC standings to close the regular season.
The Orange has three straight opportunities to gain a Quadrant-1 victory in the NCAA NET Ranking formula to boost its tournament resume. It enters Wednesday’s matchup against the Fighting Irish with an 0-6 record in such games.
