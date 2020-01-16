College basketball
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University men’s basketball game against third-ranked Duke will tip at 8 p.m. on Feb. 1 in the Carrier Dome and be televised on ESPN. SU announced the start time and TV info on Thursday.
The Orange and Blue Devils set an NCAA on-campus attendance record of 35,642 in their Atlantic Coast Conference matchup last season. That topped the previous mark of 35,446, set between the two teams in two separate games, all three of which were played on Saturdays in the Dome.
Syracuse (10-7 overall, 3-3 ACC) will play at Virginia Tech (13-4, 4-2) at noon Saturday in search of its third straight conference victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.