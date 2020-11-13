College basketball
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team will host Georgetown on Jan. 9 in the Carrier Dome, confirming the annual nonconference rivalry matchup Friday.
The former Big East foes will clash for the 96th time, marking the fifth most frequently played opponent for SU, and the Orange holds a 51-44 edge in the all-time series despite dropping last year’s meeting to the Hoyas.
Syracuse is scheduled to open its 45th season under coach Jim Boeheim by hosting Bryant on Nov. 27 and will begin its 20-game Atlantic Coast Conference schedule Dec. 12 at Boston College.
The Orange has also previously announced nonconference games against Buffalo (Dec. 19) and at Rutgers (Dec. 8) in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, and could schedule a maximum of three more nonleague outings to complete its schedule, per NCAA rules.
