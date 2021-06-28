College basketball
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse men’s basketball team will host Indiana University on Nov. 30 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge as matchups were announced Monday.
The Orange has won five of the last six meetings against the Hoosiers, including a 69-52 victory in its last matchup Dec. 3, 2013. SU has lost the past two games in the challenge — to Iowa in 2019 and at Rutgers in 2020.
All 14 games will air on ESPN’s networks and be available to stream via the ESPN app. Game times and broadcast networks will be announced at a later date.
n SU landed 6-foot-6-inch shooting guard and four-star recruit Justin Taylor for the Class of 2022. Taylor is from Charlottesville, Va., and plays at St. Anne’s-Belfield School. He chose SU over Virginia Tech, North Carolina and Indiana and joins Kamari Lands as part of the recruiting class.
