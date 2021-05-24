College basketball
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team announced a nonconference game against Lehigh set for Dec. 18 at the Carrier Dome.
The Orange has won all four previous matchups against the Mountain Hawks of the Patriot League, most recently claiming a 57-47 victory on Nov. 13, 2015. Lehigh finished 4-11 overall last season.
SU, which is coming off an 18-10 campaign that ended in the NCAA Sweet 16, has also recently confirmed a nonleague outing against Lafayette on Nov. 9 and an exhibition matchup against Pace on Oct. 27, each to be played at the Dome.
SU is expected to unveil more nonleague games for the upcoming season as agreements are reached. Jim Boeheim is entering his 46th year as SU head coach.
Season tickets are on sale online at cuse.com/tickets or by phone at 888-DOMETIX (888-366-3849).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.