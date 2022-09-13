Syracuse University and the Atlantic Coast Conference revealed its men’s basketball schedules for the 2022-23 season Tuesday.
The Orange will play a total of 20 conference games this season with 10 at the JMA Wireless Dome and 10 on the road. Syracuse will start its ACC season Dec. 3 at Notre Dame and its first ACC home game will be Dec. 20 when Pittsburgh comes to town.
The Orange will have six home-and-home sets against conference rivals. Syracuse will take on annual rivals Boston College and Pittsburgh twice this season and have two games each against Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Virginia and Virginia Tech. The Fighting Irish and Hokies both made the NCAA tournament while the Cavaliers played in the National Invitational Tournament.
Key home games include Syracuse hosting NCAA runner-up North Carolina on Jan. 24 and perennial ACC power Duke on Feb. 18. The regular season wraps up with Wake Forest coming to Syracuse on March 4.
Syracuse will play a pair of exhibition games on Oct. 25 and Nov. 1 against Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Southern New Hampshire, respectively. The Orange will tip off the regular season when it hosts Lehigh of the Patriot League on Nov. 7.
Game times for all nonconference and conference games will be announced at a later date.
The Orange is coming off a 16-17 overall, which was the first losing season under longtime head coach Jim Boeheim. Syracuse earned a 9-11 regular-season record in the ACC and was beaten by Duke, 88-79, in the conference quarterfinal.
