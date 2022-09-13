Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim reacts against Duke during the ACC Tournament on March 10. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

Syracuse University and the Atlantic Coast Conference revealed its men’s basketball schedules for the 2022-23 season Tuesday.

The Orange will play a total of 20 conference games this season with 10 at the JMA Wireless Dome and 10 on the road. Syracuse will start its ACC season Dec. 3 at Notre Dame and its first ACC home game will be Dec. 20 when Pittsburgh comes to town.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.